Applying for a Canada study permit? IRCC issues urgent warning over 5-year entry bans and fee scams

Written by: Mashkoora Khan
5 min readFeb 1, 2026 04:42 PM IST First published on: Feb 1, 2026 at 04:17 PM IST
study in canada, indians in canada, canada study fraudCanada’s immigration department has warned international students to understand the study permit process. (Photo: AI-Generated)

Canada’s immigration department has warned international students to understand the study permit process before applying, saying applicants are responsible for their applications and must stay alert to fraud.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said false or misleading information can lead to a refusal and a ban from entering Canada for up to five years.

“Whether you apply on your own or use a representative, you are responsible for the information in your application,” the department said.

Also Read Beyond 120,000: The 4 critical steps Indians need to secure a canada PR in 2026

What is a study permit?

A study permit, often called a student visa, is an official document issued by the Canadian government. It allows foreign nationals to study at approved institutions in Canada.

The IRCC said the application fee for a study permit is CAN$150. The permit is required for most international students enrolling in long-term courses.

Before applying, students must receive a letter of acceptance from a designated learning institution (DLI). A DLI is a school approved by a provincial or territorial government to host international students.

“You must have a letter of acceptance before you apply,” IRCC said.

Also Read 10 Canadian cities with highest safety concerns in 2026: From Surrey’s extortion crisis to Brampton’s theft wave

Watch the video:

How the application process works

The IRCC stated that students can apply independently or seek assistance from a representative. However, the department stressed that applicants must check all details carefully before submission.

“Providing false information, even if someone else prepared the application, is considered misrepresentation,” IRCC said.

Applicants must ensure that all documents, including academic records and identity papers, are genuine and complete.

Also Read Canada Super Visa remains open as Parents and Grandparents Program stays closed in 2026: Eligibility, costs and processing time

Warning signs of fraud

IRCC listed several signs that may indicate a scam.

You may be dealing with fraud if someone:

  • Tells you to apply without a letter of acceptance from a DLI
  • Promises to secure a letter of acceptance in exchange for money
  • Offers discounted tuition for a fee
  • Asks for money to apply for or guarantee a scholarship
  • Claims you can stay in Canada longer than your permit allows
  • Says all study programmes qualify for a post-graduation work permit
  • Promises a job or permanent residence
  • Asks for documents or payments through social media

The IRCC said genuine schools assess academic ability, language skills and identity before issuing admission letters.

“Schools do not sell admission letters, and no one can guarantee a scholarship, job or permanent residence,” the department said.

Study permits and staying in Canada

The IRCC said study permits are issued for a fixed period. Students must apply to extend their permit at least 30 days before it expires, restore their status, or leave Canada.

The department also clarified that not all institutions or courses make students eligible for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP).

Working with a representative

Students can use a representative to help with their application, but the IRCC said all representatives must be declared on the form, even if they are unpaid. “Failure to declare a representative is considered lying,” IRCC said.

In Canada, only authorised professionals can charge fees for immigration services. These include regulated immigration consultants and lawyers registered with Canadian bodies.

Unauthorised representatives may call themselves visa agents, immigration agents or fixers. IRCC said they do not have special access to immigration officers and cannot speed up applications. “Hiring an unauthorised representative will not improve your chances,” the department said.

How to protect yourself

IRCC advised students to take the following steps:

  • Get a written contract explaining services and fees.
  • Obtain receipts for every payment.
  • Review all information before signing.
  • Never sign blank forms.
  • Be present when your application is submitted online.
  • Pay tuition fees directly to the school.

The IRCC also warned students not to pay extra fees for visitor visas or electronic travel authorisations (eTAs).

“Visitor visas and eTAs are automatically issued with study permits at no extra cost,” the department said.
Students are encouraged to report suspicious activity and check official government sources before applying.

For full details, IRCC said applicants should rely only on information published by the Government of Canada.

Mashkoora Khan
Mashkoora Khan is a journalist and sub-editor on the global desk at The Indian Express. She actively covers issues around Canada visa, immigration policy, global affairs, and international developments. A trained multimedia journalist, she focuses on producing clear, accurate, and reader-centric explainers on policy-driven subjects that directly affect cross-border mobility and global audiences. Experience Mashkoora has worked across digital newsrooms and independent media platforms, with bylines in national and international publications including Al Jazeera, Down to Earth, The Wire, and Maktoob. Her professional experience spans breaking news, policy explainers, live coverage, and multimedia reporting. At The Indian Express, she is part of the global desk, where she contributes to daily international coverage and plays a role in editing and producing stories on foreign policy, immigration systems, and regulatory changes — particularly those related to Canada's study, work, and permanent residence pathways. Expertise Her core areas of reporting include: • Canada visa and immigration: Coverage of policy updates, eligibility changes, application processes, and government announcements, with an emphasis on factual explainers and verified information. • Global affairs: Reporting on international politics, diplomacy, and geopolitical developments. • Migration and human impact: Stories that examine how policy decisions affect individuals, families, and migrant communities. Her work prioritises accuracy, sourcing, and  context, helping readers navigate complex systems without speculation or exaggeration. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Mashkoora's reporting is grounded in official data, government releases, and on-record sources, in line with The Indian Express' editorial standards. Her articles aim to distinguish clearly between verified information and developing updates, making her coverage a reliable reference point for readers seeking clarity on international and immigration-related issues.

