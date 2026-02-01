Applying for a Canada study permit? IRCC issues urgent warning over 5-year entry bans and fee scams

Canada’s immigration department has warned international students to understand the study permit process before applying, saying applicants are responsible for their applications and must stay alert to fraud.
The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said false or misleading information can lead to a refusal and a ban from entering Canada for up to five years.
“Whether you apply on your own or use a representative, you are responsible for the information in your application,” the department said.
A study permit, often called a student visa, is an official document issued by the Canadian government. It allows foreign nationals to study at approved institutions in Canada.
The IRCC said the application fee for a study permit is CAN$150. The permit is required for most international students enrolling in long-term courses.
Before applying, students must receive a letter of acceptance from a designated learning institution (DLI). A DLI is a school approved by a provincial or territorial government to host international students.
“You must have a letter of acceptance before you apply,” IRCC said.
The IRCC stated that students can apply independently or seek assistance from a representative. However, the department stressed that applicants must check all details carefully before submission.
“Providing false information, even if someone else prepared the application, is considered misrepresentation,” IRCC said.
Applicants must ensure that all documents, including academic records and identity papers, are genuine and complete.
IRCC listed several signs that may indicate a scam.
You may be dealing with fraud if someone:
The IRCC said genuine schools assess academic ability, language skills and identity before issuing admission letters.
“Schools do not sell admission letters, and no one can guarantee a scholarship, job or permanent residence,” the department said.
The IRCC said study permits are issued for a fixed period. Students must apply to extend their permit at least 30 days before it expires, restore their status, or leave Canada.
The department also clarified that not all institutions or courses make students eligible for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP).
Students can use a representative to help with their application, but the IRCC said all representatives must be declared on the form, even if they are unpaid. “Failure to declare a representative is considered lying,” IRCC said.
In Canada, only authorised professionals can charge fees for immigration services. These include regulated immigration consultants and lawyers registered with Canadian bodies.
Unauthorised representatives may call themselves visa agents, immigration agents or fixers. IRCC said they do not have special access to immigration officers and cannot speed up applications. “Hiring an unauthorised representative will not improve your chances,” the department said.
IRCC advised students to take the following steps:
The IRCC also warned students not to pay extra fees for visitor visas or electronic travel authorisations (eTAs).
“Visitor visas and eTAs are automatically issued with study permits at no extra cost,” the department said.
Students are encouraged to report suspicious activity and check official government sources before applying.
For full details, IRCC said applicants should rely only on information published by the Government of Canada.