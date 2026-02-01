Applying for a Canada study permit? IRCC issues urgent warning over 5-year entry bans and fee scams

Canada’s immigration department has warned international students to understand the study permit process. (Photo: AI-Generated)

Canada’s immigration department has warned international students to understand the study permit process before applying, saying applicants are responsible for their applications and must stay alert to fraud.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said false or misleading information can lead to a refusal and a ban from entering Canada for up to five years.

“Whether you apply on your own or use a representative, you are responsible for the information in your application,” the department said.

What is a study permit?

A study permit, often called a student visa, is an official document issued by the Canadian government. It allows foreign nationals to study at approved institutions in Canada.

The IRCC said the application fee for a study permit is CAN$150. The permit is required for most international students enrolling in long-term courses.

Before applying, students must receive a letter of acceptance from a designated learning institution (DLI). A DLI is a school approved by a provincial or territorial government to host international students.

“You must have a letter of acceptance before you apply,” IRCC said.

How the application process works

The IRCC stated that students can apply independently or seek assistance from a representative. However, the department stressed that applicants must check all details carefully before submission.

“Providing false information, even if someone else prepared the application, is considered misrepresentation,” IRCC said.

Applicants must ensure that all documents, including academic records and identity papers, are genuine and complete.

Warning signs of fraud

IRCC listed several signs that may indicate a scam.

You may be dealing with fraud if someone:

Tells you to apply without a letter of acceptance from a DLI

Promises to secure a letter of acceptance in exchange for money

Offers discounted tuition for a fee

Asks for money to apply for or guarantee a scholarship

Claims you can stay in Canada longer than your permit allows

Says all study programmes qualify for a post-graduation work permit

Promises a job or permanent residence

Asks for documents or payments through social media

The IRCC said genuine schools assess academic ability, language skills and identity before issuing admission letters.

“Schools do not sell admission letters, and no one can guarantee a scholarship, job or permanent residence,” the department said.

Study permits and staying in Canada

The IRCC said study permits are issued for a fixed period. Students must apply to extend their permit at least 30 days before it expires, restore their status, or leave Canada.

The department also clarified that not all institutions or courses make students eligible for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP).

Working with a representative

Students can use a representative to help with their application, but the IRCC said all representatives must be declared on the form, even if they are unpaid. “Failure to declare a representative is considered lying,” IRCC said.

In Canada, only authorised professionals can charge fees for immigration services. These include regulated immigration consultants and lawyers registered with Canadian bodies.

Unauthorised representatives may call themselves visa agents, immigration agents or fixers. IRCC said they do not have special access to immigration officers and cannot speed up applications. “Hiring an unauthorised representative will not improve your chances,” the department said.

How to protect yourself

IRCC advised students to take the following steps:

Get a written contract explaining services and fees.

Obtain receipts for every payment.

Review all information before signing.

Never sign blank forms.

Be present when your application is submitted online.

Pay tuition fees directly to the school.

The IRCC also warned students not to pay extra fees for visitor visas or electronic travel authorisations (eTAs).

“Visitor visas and eTAs are automatically issued with study permits at no extra cost,” the department said.

Students are encouraged to report suspicious activity and check official government sources before applying.

For full details, IRCC said applicants should rely only on information published by the Government of Canada.