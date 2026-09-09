Shots fired at Punjabi singer Ammy Virk’s car after Canada concert

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A vehicle linked to Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk was reportedly targeted in a drive-by shooting in British Columbia, Canada, late Saturday, shortly after his performance at Rogers Forum.
The Abbotsford Police Department confirmed the shooting and said no one was injured.
At around 11 pm, occupants of a dark-coloured SUV allegedly opened fire on a car travelling through the 2500-block of McCallum Road in Abbotsford.
Soon after, the police responded to a separate report of a vehicle fire in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place, about five kilometres from the shooting site, where an SUV was found completely engulfed in flames. Investigators are now examining whether the two incidents are connected.
Local Indo-Canadian media, citing sources, reported that the targeted vehicle was part of the convoy associated with Virk’s concert. Some reports claimed the vehicle was bulletproof and that Virk and the show’s promoter may have been inside.
Indian media later reported that organisers confirmed Virk was in the vehicle, described in one account as a Rolls-Royce, when the shooting occurred. Around seven rounds were reportedly fired.
The police, however, have not identified any occupants or publicly confirmed Virk’s presence, citing privacy considerations. The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation and said initial indications suggest the shooting was targeted.
Investigators have appealed to witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from the McCallum Road area between 10.45 pm and 11.30 pm, or from Sunnyside Place between 11 pm and midnight, to come forward.
The shooting took place during the Canadian leg of Virk’s 2026 Unity Tour. Days earlier, a separate disturbance involving audience members had been reported at his Toronto concert.
No arrests have been announced so far, and investigators are still looking into the motive.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram