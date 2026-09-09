Shots fired at Punjabi singer Ammy Virk’s car after Canada concert

The shooting took place during the Canadian leg of Virk’s 2026 Unity Tour. (File Photo)

A vehicle linked to Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk was reportedly targeted in a drive-by shooting in British Columbia, Canada, late Saturday, shortly after his performance at Rogers Forum.

The Abbotsford Police Department confirmed the shooting and said no one was injured.

At around 11 pm, occupants of a dark-coloured SUV allegedly opened fire on a car travelling through the 2500-block of McCallum Road in Abbotsford.

Soon after, the police responded to a separate report of a vehicle fire in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place, about five kilometres from the shooting site, where an SUV was found completely engulfed in flames. Investigators are now examining whether the two incidents are connected.