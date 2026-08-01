Air India to launch Mumbai-Toronto non-stop flights, upgrades Delhi-Toronto service

In a statement, the Tata Group-owned carrier said that it will start a seasonal non-stop Mumbai-Toronto flight three times a week from October 25, 2026, to March 26, 2027. The new service will add nearly 2,000 seats every week between India and Canada. “…making it the only carrier operating direct flights between the two cities,” it added.
“Travellers between Mumbai and Toronto will also enjoy WiFi internet connectivity on board the upgraded B777-300ER aircraft.
Through Air India’s hubs at Mumbai and Delhi, customers travelling to/from Canada can connect seamlessly to destinations including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ludhiana, and Vadodara, among several other Indian cities,” it said in a release.
Air India Delhi-Toronto flight service
Air India said that of the 10 weekly flights between Delhi and Toronto this winter, seven will be operated by its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft, featuring the airline’s latest cabin interiors. The remaining three weekly flights will initially use Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and will be upgraded to the new Boeing 787-9 from January 2027 as more aircraft are added to the fleet.
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“With that, all Air India flights to and from Toronto will feature all-new or significantly upgraded cabin interiors, delivering a consistent premium experience across the market.
The deployment of the new and upgraded aircraft to Toronto from Delhi and Mumbai enables Air India to boost premium seat capacity to Toronto by 71% this winter, offering more First Class, Business Class, and Premium Economy options to travellers,” Air India said in a statement.
Air India: Toronto Flight Schedule
6 Flights
Weekly, across 3 city pairs
Daily
Delhi-Toronto on brand-new B787-9
Delhi-Toronto (Boeing 787-9, Brand-New)
AI187
Delhi → Toronto
0145 Hrs → 0930 Hrs
DailyB787-9
AI188
Toronto → Delhi
1230 Hrs → 1405 Hrs +1
DailyB787-9
Delhi-Toronto (Boeing 777-300ER)
AI189
Delhi → Toronto
1025 Hrs → 2135 Hrs
Wed, Fri, SunB777-300ER
AI190
Toronto → Delhi
0035 Hrs → 0150 Hrs +1
Thurs, Sat, MonB777-300ER
Mumbai-Toronto (Upgraded Boeing 777-300ER)
AI193
Mumbai → Toronto
0400 Hrs → 1000 Hrs
Wed, Fri, SunB777-300ER
AI192
Toronto → Mumbai
1230 Hrs → 1410 Hrs +1
Wed, Fri, SunB777-300ER
All timings in local time zones. (+1) denotes next calendar day arrival. Flights bookable via Air India's website/app, customer contact centre, and travel agents worldwide.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More