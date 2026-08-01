Air India to launch Mumbai-Toronto non-stop flights, upgrades Delhi-Toronto service

Air India Canada flight news: Air India has announced the launch of non-stop flights between Mumbai and Toronto while upgrading its Delhi-Toronto service. The move is aimed at further strengthening air connectivity between India and Canada and offering more travel options to passengers.

During the 2026-27 winter season, Air India will operate 20 weekly flights between India and Canada. This includes 10 weekly flights from Delhi to Toronto, three weekly flights from Mumbai to Toronto, and seven weekly flights from Delhi to Vancouver.

Air India Mumbai-Toronto flight service

In a statement, the Tata Group-owned carrier said that it will start a seasonal non-stop Mumbai-Toronto flight three times a week from October 25, 2026, to March 26, 2027. The new service will add nearly 2,000 seats every week between India and Canada. “…making it the only carrier operating direct flights between the two cities,” it added.