Canada’s latest safety rankings: What Indian students and immigrants should know

For thousands of Indian students and families planning to move to Canada, safety can matter just as much as university rankings or job opportunities. A new mid-2026 ranking based on Numbeo data identifies the country’s safest cities, and the results may surprise many newcomers.
The list, highlighted by Immigration News Canada using Numbeo’s latest Crime Index, ranks Quebec City as Canada’s safest major city, followed by Burlington, Ottawa, Montreal and Guelph. While the rankings are based on public perception rather than police data, they offer a useful snapshot of how residents view safety in different parts of the country.
Numbeo is a crowd-sourced database that measures residents’ perceptions of crime and safety. Its Crime Index is not the same as Canada’s official Crime Severity Index published by Statistics Canada.
Here are the 5 safest cities in Canada right now, based on the mid-2026 Numbeo dataset, along with what’s actually driving their strong safety scores.
Quebec City holds the top spot by a wide margin, with a Crime Index of just 22.3, the lowest in Canada and among the lowest anywhere in North America. Quebec City has consistently ranked among Canada’s safest urban centres in recent Numbeo surveys, with residents reporting low levels of violent crime and strong perceptions of personal safety.
Burlington comes in second with a Crime Index of 28.6. As a smaller city bordering Toronto’s broader metro region, Burlington benefits from strong municipal policing, higher average household incomes, and lower rates of the visible disorder that tends to drag down perception scores in bigger cities.
Canada’s capital ranks third at 30.9. Despite being a major urban centre, Ottawa maintains comparatively low crime perception thanks to steady government employment, a large public-sector presence, and consistent investment in community policing across its neighbourhoods.
Montreal follows closely at 33.0. As one of Canada’s largest cities, it has a relatively low score, reflecting active neighbourhood policing, strong public transit safety measures, and a dense, walkable urban layout that supports natural surveillance in busy areas.
Rounding out the top five, Guelph scores 33.8. Its strong safety profile is often linked to its size: large enough to offer opportunity, small enough to maintain close-knit community dynamics, and anchored by a stable local economy anchored by its university population.
For newcomers using these rankings to choose a city, the safest approach is to look at both perception data and official crime figures together, then dig into neighbourhood-level detail before deciding.
The good news is that Canada’s overall trajectory remains strongly positive; the national Crime Severity Index is now 34% below its 1998 peak, meaning the country as a whole continues to get safer, even as individual cities face their own localised challenges.