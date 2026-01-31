Bajaj
10 Canadian cities with highest safety concerns in 2026: From Surrey’s extortion crisis to Brampton’s theft wave

The ranking uses survey-based data rather than police statistics and reflects how safe people say they feel in daily life.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readJan 31, 2026 04:31 PM IST First published on: Jan 31, 2026 at 04:31 PM IST
Canada cities,Canada Visa has released a new list ranking the cities in Canada where residents report the highest safety concerns in 2026. (Photo: AI-Generated)

Canada Visa has released a new ranking of Canadian cities where residents report the highest safety concerns in 2026, drawing on survey-based data from the Crime Index and Safety Index compiled by Numbeo. The list captures how safe people say they feel in their daily lives, rather than recorded crime figures from law enforcement agencies.

According to Canada Visa, the exercise is meant to offer a “comparative snapshot” of perceived safety across urban centres, not a definitive verdict on any city. The rankings highlight sharp variations in the lived experiences of safety across the country, even as Canada continues to be widely regarded as a safe place to live

What the index measures

The Crime Index and Safety Index rely on responses from residents and visitors who report their perceptions of crime levels and personal safety. These surveys assess concerns such as property crime, vehicle theft, vandalism and feelings of insecurity while walking alone during the day or at night.

The ranking uses survey-based data rather than police statistics and reflects how safe people say they feel in daily life. Canada Visa notes that the index should be read as a “comparative snapshot”, not a final judgment on any city.

“Canada remains broadly safe, but safety concerns are not evenly felt across the country,” the report says.

Here’s the full list:

1) Surrey

Surrey ranks number one in Canada for 2026 in this dataset.

With a Crime Index of 64.4 and a Safety Index of 35.6, Surrey falls firmly in the “high” concern band. In late January 2026, the safety conversation intensified after the mayor publicly called for emergency-level measures and stronger federal coordination amid a rise in extortion threats. Residents’ perceptions appear to be driven by the persistence and targeted nature of such threats, high visibility of incidents, and rapid metro-area growth spilling into daily life.

2) Lethbridge

Lethbridge ranks second in Canada for 2026.

With a Crime Index of 63.1 and a Safety Index of 36.9, the city illustrates how mid-sized centres can rise quickly in rankings when concerns cluster around repeat property crime and visible public disorder in specific areas. Residents report growing unease over theft, break-ins and vehicle-related incidents, particularly in recurring hotspots.

3) Sudbury

Sudbury ranks third in Canada for 2026.

Posting a Crime Index of 62.5 and a Safety Index of 37.5, Sudbury’s placement reflects how perceptions of downtown conditions, nightlife corridors and visible disorder influence overall sentiment. Concerns are often tied to property crime and a heightened sense of insecurity at night, with neighbourhood-level variation shaping citywide views.

4) Kelowna

Kelowna ranks fourth in Canada for 2026.

With a Crime Index of 62.1 and a Safety Index of 37.9, Kelowna shows how tourism peaks and nightlife zones can affect public opinion. Residents associate busy corridors and seasonal surges with higher risks of theft and disorder, particularly after dark in entertainment districts.

5) Winnipeg

Winnipeg ranks fifth and sits close to the line between moderate and high concern.

At a Crime Index of 60.8 and a Safety Index of 39.2, Winnipeg clusters with other high-ranking cities where small shifts in perception can move rankings. Neighbourhood-level differences, concerns about robbery in certain corridors, and sustained attention on downtown safety weigh heavily on how residents assess overall risk.

6) Brantford

Brantford ranks sixth in Canada for 2026.

With a Crime Index of 60.5 and a Safety Index of 39.5, Brantford sits within the same high-concern cluster as several other cities. Downtown conditions and repeat property crime issues play a significant role, with theft and vandalism worries concentrated in specific corridors.

7) Sault Ste. Marie

Sault Ste. Marie ranks seventh in Canada for 2026.

Recording a Crime Index of 60.3 and a Safety Index of 39.7, the city highlights how perceptions in smaller communities can shift quickly when a handful of recurring issues dominate local attention. Property theft, vehicle-related incidents and visible disorder at night are key factors shaping sentiment.

8) Oshawa

Oshawa ranks eighth in Canada for 2026.

With a Crime Index of 60.2 and a Safety Index of 39.8, retail corridors and vehicle-related concerns appear to have an outsized impact on rankings. Residents report anxiety around theft in shopping areas, large parking lots and specific night-time zones.

9) Hamilton

Hamilton ranks ninth and remains among the higher Canadian entries despite sitting in the moderate band.

Its Crime Index of 56.2 and Safety Index of 43.8 reflect the influence of dense corridors, visible social disorder and safety concerns in some downtown and transit-adjacent areas. In larger cities, wide neighbourhood variation means a few highly visible locations can shape citywide perceptions.

10) Brampton

Brampton ranks tenth in Canada for 2026 and remains one of the most searched Canadian cities for safety comparisons within the Greater Toronto Area.

With a Crime Index of 55.5 and a Safety Index of 44.5, Brampton’s ranking is strongly influenced by vehicle theft worries, recent extortion-linked gun violence incidents, rapid growth pressures and corridor-level variability. Property-related concerns continue to weigh on residents’ sense of safety..

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

