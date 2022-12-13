scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Canada’s House of Commons rises up to recognise Sindhi language

A conservative MP from Cypress Hill called upon Canadian Consulate in Karachi and High Commission in Islamabad to recognize Sindhi as an official language.

Cypress Hills - Grasslands MP Jeremy Patzer. Twitter/@JeremyPatzerMP)
House of Commons of Canada rose up to recognise the Sindhi language, with a conservative MP from Cypress Hill calling upon Canadian Consulate in Karachi and High Commission in Islamabad to recognize Sindhi as an official language.

Canadian MP Jeremy Patzer, while speaking in the House of Commons in Ottawa, said, “Sindhi is recognised as an official language of the province of Sindh in Pakistan. It is not recognized as regional language by Canadian Consulate at Karachi, nor by the High Commission in Islamabad. The lack of recognition of the prominent regional language is resulting in a barrier of communication between the Canadian Consulate and High Commission and the Sindhi people. This needs to be changed. The Sindhi people deserve consular services in their own tongue.”

Patzer, in his speech, also mentioned Sufi Laghari and Mir Muzafar Talpur of the Sindhi Foundation, a Washington-based body that advocates for the rights of Sindhis in Pakistan. He concluded by saying, “Sindhi is a rich and beautiful language. It is ought to be preserved.”

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 05:28:51 pm
