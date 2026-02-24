Canada moves to revoke Tahawwur Rana’s citizenship ahead of Mark Carney’s India visit

The Canadian government has moved to revoke the citizenship of Pakistan-born businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused of playing a key role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s planned visit to India.

According to documents accessed by Global News, immigration officials have formally notified Rana, who acquired Canadian citizenship in 2001, of their intent to strip him of it. Authorities say the action is based not on terrorism charges but on alleged misrepresentation in his citizenship application.

Rana, accused of being a mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people, was extradited from the United States to India in April 2025 and arrested by the National Investigation Agency upon arrival in New Delhi. He had earlier immigrated to Canada in 1997 and was later convicted in the US for plotting an attack on staff at a Danish newspaper.