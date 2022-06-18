scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

Canada: Mounties arrest priest for assault at school

Royal Mounted Police Sergeant Paul Manaigre said the victim was 10 years old at the time and it happened between 1968 and 1970 at Ford Alexander residential school in Manitoba.

By: AP | Winnipeg |
June 18, 2022 9:12:50 am
canada priest assaultA monument that commemorates the children sent to an Indigenous residential school. (Photo credits: Canadian Press/ REX/ Shutterstock)

Canadian police said they arrested a 92-year-old retired priest for a sexual assault more than 50 years ago at one of Canada’s residential schools for Indigenous children.

Royal Mounted Police Sergeant Paul Manaigre said Friday that police arrested retired Father Arthur Masse for the assault more than 50 years ago. Manaigre said the victim was 10 years old at the time and it happened between 1968 and 1970 at Ford Alexander residential school in Manitoba.

Also Read |Explained: Why did a province in Canada pass the Turban Day Act?

Manaigre said there is no time limit to report a sexual assault. Masse has been released on conditions and is due to be in court next month.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 First Nations children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools as part of a program to assimilate them into Canadian society. They were forced to convert to Christianity and not allowed to speak their Indigenous languages. Many were beaten and verbally abused, and up to 6,000 are said to have died.

Best of Express Premium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
Rekha Sharma writes: The bulldozer in Prayagraj poses a challenge to the ...Premium
Rekha Sharma writes: The bulldozer in Prayagraj poses a challenge to the ...
Neerja Chowdhury writes | Presidential Poll: Choosing a president for our...Premium
Neerja Chowdhury writes | Presidential Poll: Choosing a president for our...
More Premium Stories >>

The Canadian government apologised in Parliament in 2008 and admitted that physical and sexual abuse in the schools was rampant. Many students recalled being beaten for speaking their languages. They also lost touch with their parents and customs.
Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Canada late next month to apologise to Indigenous groups for the Catholic church’s role in the schools.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement