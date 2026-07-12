2 killed, 3 wounded in shooting near Toronto street festival in Canada

Police respond to an active shooter at the Salsa on St. Clair event in Toronto. (Photo: AP)

Two people were killed, and three others were wounded in a shooting Saturday near a street festival in Toronto, according to the Associated Press (AP). Police initially warned of an active shooter and later confirmed the scene had been secured.

Toronto police said five people were found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, close to where the Salsa on St. Clair festival was taking place. Officers had urged the public to steer clear of the area while they responded to the scene.