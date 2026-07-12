2 killed, 3 wounded in shooting near Toronto street festival in Canada

Toronto police said five people were found with gunshot wounds after the shooting near St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where the Salsa on St. Clair festival was underway.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJul 12, 2026 07:49 AM IST First published on: Jul 12, 2026 at 07:49 AM IST
Canada Toronto Shooting LivePolice respond to an active shooter at the Salsa on St. Clair event in Toronto. (Photo: AP)

Two people were killed, and three others were wounded in a shooting Saturday near a street festival in Toronto, according to the Associated Press (AP). Police initially warned of an active shooter and later confirmed the scene had been secured.

Toronto police said five people were found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, close to where the Salsa on St. Clair festival was taking place. Officers had urged the public to steer clear of the area while they responded to the scene.

The AP reported that police later said the area had been secured, though no details on a suspect or any arrests had been released at that time. Security was beefed up in the area.

Salsa on St. Clair is a Latino-themed cultural festival held in Toronto.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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