Canada man shipped ‘hot sauce’ worldwide, turns out they were ‘suicide kits’

A 60-year-old Canadian man accused of mailing suicide kits to hundreds of people worldwide has pleaded guilty to 14 counts of “assisting suicide” in a case that has drawn international attention.

Kenneth Law, a Canadian, appeared before a court in Ontario on Friday, where he entered the plea after prosecutors agreed to withdraw 14 first-degree murder charges. Sentencing is scheduled for September, The Guardian reported.

A former engineer and hotel cook from Toronto, Law was accused of selling and shipping lethal substances to more than 100 people in countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand. Facing multiple charges related to “counselling or aiding suicide”, he told Justice Michelle Fuerst that he understood the nature of his crimes and was voluntarily pleading guilty.

Law admitted his role in the deaths of 14 people, aged between 16 and 36, in Ontario. He also acknowledged sending lethal substances linked to the deaths of 79 people in the United Kingdom. The court heard that Law shipped suicide kits to people in 40 countries and territories, with most packages sent to recipients in the UK and the US.

Leonardo Bedoya embraces his wife Maria Lopez outside the Ontario Court of Justice, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Newmarket, Ontario, after Kenneth Law pleaded guilty to 14 counts of counseling or aiding suicide, including the death of Bedoya’s 18-year-old daughter, Jeshennia. (AP) Leonardo Bedoya embraces his wife Maria Lopez outside the Ontario Court of Justice, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Newmarket, Ontario, after Kenneth Law pleaded guilty to 14 counts of counseling or aiding suicide, including the death of Bedoya’s 18-year-old daughter, Jeshennia. (AP)

As per The Guardian, Law operated a network of websites that sold lethal chemicals and suicide-related paraphernalia to vulnerable individuals worldwide. To avoid detection, he advertised products as hot sauce, creating the appearance of a legitimate food-preparation wholesale business.

The silver packets sold through his websites carried warnings stating that use of the product was solely the purchaser’s responsibility. Authorities allege he also provided detailed instructions on how to use the substances.

According to investigators, Law sent 1,209 packages to people in 41 countries before his websites were shut down.

Story continues below this ad

Law had previously denied reports that he knowingly sold products to help people end their lives.

Prosecutors submitted a statement of facts exceeding 60 pages, detailing several deaths linked to the substances sold by Law.

In one case, a young man was heard vomiting and pleading for help from his parents after consuming a toxic substance.

In another case, a 29-year-old man called emergency services himself, repeatedly asking for medical assistance. A man in his 30s was found dead in a rental car in Toronto, had left a donation for first responders in anticipation of the trauma they would experience upon discovering his body, The Guardian reported.

Story continues below this ad

In the UK, one victim called emergency services after ingesting a lethal substance, telling the operator he no longer wanted to die and had begun panicking. Paramedics reached him within 30 minutes but were unable to revive him.

At the time of Law’s arrest, authorities found that his Shopify and PayPal accounts connected to four businesses had received nearly C$297,000.

A UK National Crime Agency investigation found that 286 people in Britain had received packages from Law, with 112 deaths linked to recipients. Under an agreement between Canadian prosecutors and British authorities, Law’s role in the UK deaths will also be considered during sentencing.

On the other hand, families in the UK have criticised authorities for failing to stop deaths linked to an online pro-suicide forum. They say coroners issued 65 warnings to government departments beginning in 2019. A request for a public inquiry was rejected in March 2026, and families are now considering an appeal.

Story continues below this ad

Ethan Mitchell holds a photograph of his brother, Stephen Mitchell Jr., as his partner Elena Castors stands beside him outside the Ontario Court of Justice, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Newmarket, Ontario, after Kenneth Law pleaded guilty to 14 counts of counseling or aiding suicide, including the death of his brother. (AP) Ethan Mitchell holds a photograph of his brother, Stephen Mitchell Jr., as his partner Elena Castors stands beside him outside the Ontario Court of Justice, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Newmarket, Ontario, after Kenneth Law pleaded guilty to 14 counts of counseling or aiding suicide, including the death of his brother. (AP)

Why were murder charges dropped?

The case initially appeared set to become one of the largest murder prosecutions in Ontario’s history when Law was charged with first-degree murder.

However, the Ontario Court of Appeal in an unrelated case suggested that supplying a substance later used in a suicide may not, by itself, be sufficient to secure a murder conviction. Prosecutors would likely have had to prove that Law played a more direct role in causing the deaths.

Although Canada’s Supreme Court later indicated the distinction between murder and assisted suicide is not absolute, it stopped short of setting a clear legal standard for cases involving the supply of lethal substances.

As a result, prosecutors reduced the charges to assisting suicide. Under Canadian law, counselling or aiding a person to die by suicide carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.