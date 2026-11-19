Police in Canada have identified the man whose body was found in a burning vehicle in Langley on October 29 as 25-year-old Tushar Sharma, believed to be an Indian national.

Sharma, who lived in Surrey, had “limited known contacts in Canada,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a press release. Investigators are working with his family and friends in Canada and overseas to understand his lifestyle and the events leading up to his death.

The team said evidence suggests it was a targeted incident, and the motive is under investigation.

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Firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire on Rawlison Crescent when “first responders discovered what appeared to be human remains.” The timeline of events leading up to the fire is being traced.