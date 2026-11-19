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Police in Canada have identified the man whose body was found in a burning vehicle in Langley on October 29 as 25-year-old Tushar Sharma, believed to be an Indian national.
Sharma, who lived in Surrey, had “limited known contacts in Canada,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a press release. Investigators are working with his family and friends in Canada and overseas to understand his lifestyle and the events leading up to his death.
The team said evidence suggests it was a targeted incident, and the motive is under investigation.
Firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire on Rawlison Crescent when “first responders discovered what appeared to be human remains.” The timeline of events leading up to the fire is being traced.
“IHIT has assumed conduct of the investigation and continues to work in close partnership with Langley RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service to determine the circumstances surrounding the death,” the team said in a statement. It added that Sharma had no criminal record.
“IHIT investigators continue to work with Mr. Sharma’s family and friends in Canada and overseas to gain a better understanding of his lifestyle and activities leading up to his death,” said Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “While the motive remains under investigation, evidence to date suggests this was a targeted incident.”