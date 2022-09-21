scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement to enter, says official

Canada, like the United States, requires all people to be vaccinated when entering the country.

People wait in line at the Women's College coronavirus disease testing facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Reuters)

Canada will likely drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Canada, like the United States, requires all people to be vaccinated when entering the country. It is not immediately known whether the US will make a similar move by September 30.

The official said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to give final sign-off on it but that the government will likely be dropping the requirement as well as ending random Covid-19 testing at airports. Filling out information in the unpopular ArriveCan app will also no longer be required.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

immigration image

Unvaccinated professional athletes like major league baseball players would be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. They currently are not allowed to cross the border into Canada.

When new populist Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was announced as the party’s leader in Ottawa this month the loudest cheer he got from supporters was when he said he would get rid of the ArriveCan app.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 07:24:48 am
Live Blog

