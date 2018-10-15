Canada legalises recreational cannabis: All you need to know

The law is featured in a way, according to the government, to keep young people from using pot. (Express photo) The law is featured in a way, according to the government, to keep young people from using pot. (Express photo)

After Uruguay, Canada on Wednesday legalised recreational marijuana, becoming the largest country with a national marijuana marketplace.

As sales began early Wednesday in Newfoundland, laws relating to the legalisation of cannabis have been reported patchy. The Cannabis Act has laid down a strict legal framework surrounding the production, distribution, sale and possession of cannabis across the North American country.

Here is what the law says:

What is legal?

Cannabis can legally be purchased by anyone above the age of 18. However, restrictions have been put on its possession, limiting up to 30 grams of legal cannabis, dried or equivalent in non-dried form in public. One dried up cannabis is equal to five grams of fresh cannabis, 15 grams of edible product, 70 grams of liquid product, 0.25 grams of concentrates (solid or liquid) and 1 cannabis plant seed. For instance, an 18-year-old therefore can legally possess 150 grams of fresh cannabis.

The same amount has been allowed to be shared with other adults. It can be purchased from a provincially-licensed retailer and in provinces without a regulated retail framework, people would be able to buy cannabis online from federally-licensed producers.

The federal guidelines have also permitted adults to grow up to four cannabis plants in one house from licensed seed or seedlings.

People can make cannabis products, such as food and drinks and the edible products will become legal for sale after one year of enforcement of law.

What are the penalties?

A person giving or selling cannabis to person below 18 or using the youth to commit a cannabis-related offence, would be imprisoned for maximum of 14 years.

Penalty for advertising cannabis, in order to make it appealing to the youth would attract a fine up to $5 million or three years jail.

Possessing cannabis over the limit prescribed could result in maximum penalty, up to five years imprisonment, while illegal distribution or sale, taking cannabis across Canada’s border or producing cannabis beyond the personal cultivation limit would attract a maximum punishment up to 14 years jail.

Where can Cannabis be purchased?

Details of legalisation of Cannabis have been left to the provinces. for instance, in Alberta, recreational cannabis will be available widely at 17 private retailers, while in Ontario it will be exclusively sold online until later this year.

