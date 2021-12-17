Canada issues new priorities for immigration system

Canada should reduce processing time for immigration applications and focus on expanding permanent residency opportunities for international students, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said in a letter to Canada’s new immigration minister Sean Fraser.

Trudeau laid out the federal government’s priorities in a mandate letter written to Fraser on December 16. Fraser took office as the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Trudeau’s cabinet on October 26.

In the letter, Trudeau has outlined 13 measures that the immigration department is meant to focus on. They cover varied objectives, from increasing the immigration quota for refugees to addressing delays in the system due to Covid-19. Strengthening of family reunification programs and welcoming skilled workers to high-demand sectors like medical fields find a mention too.

These guidelines are expected to drive the changes to the immigration processes in the upcoming days at both federal and provincial levels.

For instance, Trudeau has directed the immigration minister to continue the policies in place to boost the integration of immigrants in the French-majority province of Quebec by “complementing existing measures, and continue to implement an ambitious national strategy to support Francophone immigration across the country”.

Recently, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) wing of the federal government had announced a increase in the points given to French-speaking candidates aiming to immigrate to Canada. The move is meant to provide a boost to Canada’s goal of increasing French immigration outside of Quebec to 4.4% by 2023, according to immigration watch-dog CIC News.

Here is a full list of instructions issued by Trudeau.