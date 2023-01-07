In Canada, Indian-origin mom designs first safety certified multisport helmets for Sikh kids

Tina Singh, an Ontario mom, has designed what she says is the first safety-certified multisport helmet to fulfill the requirements of specifically Sikh kids like hers, said Canada-based newspaper CBC News. The report said that the model was designed after she couldn’t find any helmet on the market to accommodate her sons’ turbans.

Singh has been working on this model for the past two years till she perfected it and now it’s in production and certified for use with bicycles, inline skates, kick scooters and skateboarding for kids over the age of five.

The helmet fulfills the dual requirement of fitting the child’s hair with a domed portion on the top and at the same time fitting the way a helmet should: two finger spaces above the eyebrow, creating a “v” shape around the ear and one finger space between the chinstrap and the ear. In December 2022 her innovation received a passing grade from the international testing company SGS.

Tina’s journey of creating a helmet for her kids started when her kids started to learn how to ride a bike and she realised that no helmet available in the market could fit her sons’ turbans. She had to get larger helmets that didn’t fit right and take out the foam inside one to accommodate her children’s hair or ditch the helmet itself — both options that compromised the safety of the kids.

Working as an occupational therapist who has worked with patients who had acquired brain injuries, Singh told CBC News that she understood the importance of a well-fitting bicycle helmet.

Moezine Hasham, executive director and founder of Hockey 4 Youth, told CBC News that the helmet is going to create an inclusive space.

“When you think about the impact of the pandemic and the access to sport that unfortunately wasn’t there … the creation of this type of helmet is now going to create an inclusive space, it’s going to foster belonging,” said he said.

Singh, meanwhile, told CBC News that this isn’t just a solution for Sikh kids but also a step towards being seen in sports.

“It is also a demonstration of inclusion and diversity in sport participation,” she said. As for seeing her kids wear the helmet she created herself, she says: “To me, it feels really surreal… It’s a beautiful moment for me. I did this for my kids and to see them actually reap the benefit of that is amazing.”