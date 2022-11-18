Canada immigration: Workers from 16 new occupations eligible for permanent residence

Canada has added 16 new occupations to the list of professions eligible for permanent residence, in a move to bring skills to the country amid labour shortages in key sectors like healthcare, construction and transportation.

As per the National Occupation Classification (NOC) 2021, nurse aides, long-term care aides, hospital attendants, elementary and secondary school teacher assistants, and transport truck drivers are among the 16 occupations now included in Express Entry, a point-based immigration application system.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said, “These changes will support Canadians in need of these services, and they will support employers by providing them with a more robust workforce who we can depend on to drive our economy forward into a prosperous future.”

Foreign nationals with work experience in the following 16 occupations are now eligible to apply through Express Entry:

1. Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants

2. Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates

3. Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants

4. Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants

5. Sheriffs and Bailiffs

6. Correctional service officers

7. By-law enforcement and other regulatory officers

8. Estheticians, electrologists and related occupations

9. Residential and commercial installers and servicers

10. Pest controllers and fumigators

11. Other repairers and servicers

12. Transport truck drivers

13. Bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators

14. Heavy equipment operators

15. Aircraft assemblers

16. Aircraft assembly inspectors

The NOC system is used to track and categorise all jobs in the Canadian labour market and is updated to reflect changes in the economy and in the nature of work. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada uses NOC to determine and assess the occupational eligibility criteria under its temporary and permanent residency programs.

16 new in-demand occupations are now eligible for permanent residence. That includes transport truck drivers! Will keep working with @cantruck to ensure trucking companies can find the workers they need in order to strengthen Canada’s supply chains. https://t.co/oyk4JlA3Wt — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) November 17, 2022

“The Canadian Support Workers Association (CANSWA) applauds this move to help ease the shortage of personal support workers in our health care system. Personal support workers provide the majority of the bedside nursing care to vulnerable Canadians across our nation and are in desperate need of assistance to ensure that basic patient care can be delivered,” said Miranda Ferrier, CEO of the Canadian Support Workers Association.

Meanwhile, Stephen Laskowski, President of the Canadian Trucking Alliance said, “Every sector of the Canadian economy relies on the trucking industry. Today’s announcement by Minister Fraser will help secure supply chains—from agriculture to manufacturing—by providing trucking companies access to an international workforce that was not previously available to our sector.”

