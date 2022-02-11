scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 11, 2022
Must Read

Driven by immigration, Canada’s population surges 5.2% in 2021

However, immigration data showed that the Covid-19 pandemic slowed the rapid growth of Canada's downtowns.

By: Reuters | Ottawa |
February 11, 2022 2:24:27 pm
Downtowns and suburbs of large cities in Canada saw the strongest growth in population. (Representational image)

Canada’s population rose to 37 million people in 2021, up 5.2% from 2016, driven mostly by immigration, according to official data released on Wednesday, with the downtowns and distant suburbs of large cities seeing the strongest growth.

Canada added 1.8 million people between 2016 and 2021, with nearly 80% of those new residents arriving from elsewhere in the world, retaining its position as the fastest-growing G7 country, Statistics Canada said in its Census 2021 release.

The Group of Seven nations is made up of Canada, the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Japan.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Almost 90% of new immigrants settled in urban centers, Statscan said, edging up the proportion of Canadians living in large urban centers to 73.7% from 73.2% five years ago.

immigration image

“Canada continues to urbanise as large urban centers benefit most from new arrivals to the country,” Statscan said. “Rapid population growth in cities is increasing the need for infrastructure, transportation and services of all kinds -including front-line emergency services.”

Over five years, urban downtowns grew at the fastest pace, jumping 10.9% from 2016, while urban sprawl also picked up, with the furthest suburbs of major cities growing 8.8% over five years.

However the Covid-19 pandemic slowed the rapid growth of Canada’s downtowns, the data showed, with Toronto’s core growing just 0.4% from 2020 to 2021, compared with 3.2% annually between 2016-2019. Downtown Montreal and Vancouver both lost residents in 2020 and 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Advertisement