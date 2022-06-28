Canada announces new task force to address delay in processing immigration applications

Canada will have a new task force to address the delays in the processing of immigration applications and passports, announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on June 25.

“The task force will drive action to improve the processing of passports and immigration applications by identifying priority areas for action and outlining short- and longer-term solutions, with a focus on reducing wait times, clearing out backlogs, and improving the overall quality of services,” as per a press release.

It will comprise several federal ministers and other officials and will be co-chaired by the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Indian-origin lawmaker Harjit S Sajjan, who currently serves as the Minister of International Development, is a core member of the task force.

Terming the delays in service as unacceptable, Trudeau said in a statement: “We will continue to do everything we can to improve the delivery of these services in an efficient and timely manner, and this new task force will help guide the work of the government to better meet the changing needs of Canadians and continue to provide them with the high-quality services they need and deserve.”

Canada has an immigration application backlog of over 2.4 million people, as per recent reports. This includes an Express Entry backlog of over 31,600 applicants through programs such as the Federal Skilled Workers Program (FSWP), The Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), according to a Canadian immigration website CIC News.

Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of External Affairs had on Friday reached out to their counterparts in the Canadian foreign ministry over the delay in the visa process for Indian students.

“Senior MEA officials dealing with Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, UK & USA had constructive discussions with corresponding heads of missions/ senior diplomats of these countries about streamlining student visas to Indian nationals,” the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted.

“They agreed to remain engaged on further easing & fast-tracking the process, since the flow of students has been mutually beneficial,” he said.

Around 2.15 lakh Indian students are studying in Canada as per data shared by the MEA in Parliament in July 2021.