Canada immigration 2026: Top jobs, PR pathways for Indians in tech, healthcare and salaries

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Canada jobs 2026: Technology and healthcare are expected to remain the strongest employment sectors for immigrants, including Indians, in Canada in 2026, driven by labour shortages, demographic pressures and continued digital transformation, according to recruitment firms and labour-market analysts.
According to industry experts, these sectors not only offer better salaries but also clearer permanent residency (PR) pathways under Canada’s Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) systems.
According to Randstad Canada, digital and IT roles remain among the most difficult positions for employers to fill in 2026.
“Technology talent that combines technical expertise with business understanding will continue to be among the most sought-after profiles in the Canadian labour market,” Patrick Poulin, president and CEO, Randstad Canada, said in the firm’s 2026 labour outlook.
|Role
|Salary Range (Annual)
|Indian Rupee Approx.
|Software Developer
|C$85k – C$130k
|₹56.7L – ₹86.8L
|Data Scientist / AI Engineer
|C$95k – C$150k
|₹63.5L – ₹1.0 Cr
|Cloud / Cybersecurity
|C$100k+
|₹66.8L+
Experts note that IT roles score highly under:
British Columbia PNP – Tech
Labour analysts say tech professionals often reach competitive CRS scores faster due to higher wages and continuous demand.
Canada’s healthcare sector continues to face staff shortages due to an ageing population and expansion of healthcare services across provinces.
“Healthcare and frontline roles remain the backbone of Canada’s labour market, and shortages in these professions are expected to persist well into 2026,” a Randstad Canada labour report noted.
|Role
|Annual salary (CAD)
|Annual salary (INR)
|Registered nurse (RN)
|C$75,000 – C$105,000
|₹50 lakh – ₹70 lakh
|Nurse practitioner
|C$100,000 – C$130,000
|₹66.8 lakh – ₹86.8 lakh
|Allied health roles (Dental, pharmacy assistants)
|C$55,000 – C$80,000
|₹36.7 lakh – ₹53.4 lakh
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Sholay, the iconic 1975 film directed by Ramesh Sippy, has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with its legendary dialogues, unforgettable characters, and perfect blend of action, drama, and romance. The film's success was also due to the strong performances by its star cast. However, it is impossible to recreate the film in today's time due to its unique charm and cultural impact.