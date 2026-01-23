Canada immigration 2026: Top jobs, PR pathways for Indians in tech, healthcare and salaries

Digital and IT roles remain among the most difficult positions for employers to fill in 2026. (File Photo)

Canada jobs 2026: Technology and healthcare are expected to remain the strongest employment sectors for immigrants, including Indians, in Canada in 2026, driven by labour shortages, demographic pressures and continued digital transformation, according to recruitment firms and labour-market analysts.

According to industry experts, these sectors not only offer better salaries but also clearer permanent residency (PR) pathways under Canada’s Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) systems.

Technology jobs: High pay, strong PR pathways

Most in-demand roles

Software Developers

Data Analysts & Data Scientists

Cloud Engineers

Cybersecurity Specialists

AI / Machine Learning Engineers

According to Randstad Canada, digital and IT roles remain among the most difficult positions for employers to fill in 2026.

“Technology talent that combines technical expertise with business understanding will continue to be among the most sought-after profiles in the Canadian labour market,” Patrick Poulin, president and CEO, Randstad Canada, said in the firm’s 2026 labour outlook.