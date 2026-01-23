Canada immigration 2026: Top jobs, PR pathways for Indians in tech, healthcare and salaries

Canada jobs 2026: According to industry experts, these sectors not only offer better salaries but also clearer permanent residency (PR) pathways under Canada’s Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) systems.

Canada jobs, jobs for indians in canada, indians in canada,Digital and IT roles remain among the most difficult positions for employers to fill in 2026. (File Photo)

Canada jobs 2026: Technology and healthcare are expected to remain the strongest employment sectors for immigrants, including Indians, in Canada in 2026, driven by labour shortages, demographic pressures and continued digital transformation, according to recruitment firms and labour-market analysts.

Also Read | Study costs in Canada for Indian students 2026: ₹24 lakh per year? The real cost of studying in Canada for Indian students

Technology jobs: High pay, strong PR pathways

  • Most in-demand roles
  • Software Developers
  • Data Analysts & Data Scientists
  • Cloud Engineers
  • Cybersecurity Specialists
  • AI / Machine Learning Engineers

According to Randstad Canada, digital and IT roles remain among the most difficult positions for employers to fill in 2026.

“Technology talent that combines technical expertise with business understanding will continue to be among the most sought-after profiles in the Canadian labour market,” Patrick Poulin, president and CEO, Randstad Canada, said in the firm’s 2026 labour outlook.

Also Read | Planning to immigrate? Here is why Canada is the best option for Indians

Salary range (annual)

  • Role Salary Range (Annual) Indian Rupee Approx.
    Software Developer C$85k – C$130k ₹56.7L – ₹86.8L
    Data Scientist / AI Engineer C$95k – C$150k ₹63.5L – ₹1.0 Cr
    Cloud / Cybersecurity C$100k+ ₹66.8L+

Immigration advantage

Experts note that IT roles score highly under:

  • Express Entry (Federal Skilled Worker / CEC).
  • Ontario Human Capital Priorities Stream.

British Columbia PNP – Tech
Labour analysts say tech professionals often reach competitive CRS scores faster due to higher wages and continuous demand.

Healthcare jobs: Chronic shortages drive hiring

  • Roles in highest demand
  • Registered Nurses (RN)
  • Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN / RPN)
  • Nurse Practitioners
  • Pharmacy and Dental Assistants

Canada’s healthcare sector continues to face staff shortages due to an ageing population and expansion of healthcare services across provinces.

“Healthcare and frontline roles remain the backbone of Canada’s labour market, and shortages in these professions are expected to persist well into 2026,” a Randstad Canada labour report noted.

Also Read | Canada Super Visa remains open as Parents and Grandparents Program stays closed in 2026: Eligibility, costs and processing time

Salary range (annual)

  • Role Annual salary (CAD) Annual salary (INR)
    Registered nurse (RN) C$75,000 – C$105,000 ₹50 lakh – ₹70 lakh
    Nurse practitioner C$100,000 – C$130,000 ₹66.8 lakh – ₹86.8 lakh
    Allied health roles (Dental, pharmacy assistants) C$55,000 – C$80,000 ₹36.7 lakh – ₹53.4 lakh

What it means for Indians planning Canada in 2026

  • IT professionals benefit from high salaries and faster PR scoring.
  • Healthcare workers enjoy long-term demand and priority immigration routes.
  • Provinces increasingly favour job-ready immigrants over generic profiles.
  • Credential recognition and licensing (especially in healthcare) remain crucial.

Jan 23: Latest News
