First suspected Hantavirus case hits Canada following deadly cruise ship outbreak: What you need to know

Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. (Photo: AP)

Canadian officials have reported a first suspected case of hantavirus in British Columbia linked to a cruise ship outbreak, according to The Guardian.

One of four Canadians in quarantine has tested “presumptively positive”, health authorities said.

Patient condition and response

Dr Bonnie Henry, the province’s health officer, said the person developed mild symptoms, including fever and headache, and was moved to hospital in Victoria for testing.

“The patient is stable, and their symptoms remain mild at this point,” she said. “They are still in hospital, in isolation, being monitored and receiving care as needed.”

Henry said the result is not yet confirmed. “What we call a presumptive positive,” she said, adding that samples have been sent for further testing.

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Others under monitoring

The patient’s partner has tested negative but remains in hospital for observation. A third person from the group has also been moved to hospital “out of an abundance of caution”, while a fourth continues to isolate at home under daily checks.

A drone view of the cruise ship MV Hondius, carrying passengers suspected of having cases of hantavirus on board. (File Photo)

All four individuals had been on board the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, where the outbreak occurred. They arrived in Victoria on 10 May and were placed in quarantine despite showing no symptoms at the time.

Officials said the quarantine period is at least 21 days, while the World Health Organization recommends up to 42 days.

Since April, three people who were on the same ship – a Dutch couple and a German woman – have died from suspected hantavirus infections.

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“Clearly this is not what we hoped for, but it is what we planned for,” Henry said. Authorities said further test results are expected soon and monitoring continues.