First suspected Hantavirus case hits Canada following deadly cruise ship outbreak: What you need to know

The patient’s partner has tested negative but remains in hospital for observation.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 17, 2026 06:19 AM IST First published on: May 17, 2026 at 06:13 AM IST
Spain Hantavirus ShipPassengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. (Photo: AP)

Canadian officials have reported a first suspected case of hantavirus in British Columbia linked to a cruise ship outbreak, according to The Guardian.

One of four Canadians in quarantine has tested “presumptively positive”, health authorities said.

Patient condition and response

Dr Bonnie Henry, the province’s health officer, said the person developed mild symptoms, including fever and headache, and was moved to hospital in Victoria for testing.

“The patient is stable, and their symptoms remain mild at this point,” she said. “They are still in hospital, in isolation, being monitored and receiving care as needed.”

Henry said the result is not yet confirmed. “What we call a presumptive positive,” she said, adding that samples have been sent for further testing.

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Others under monitoring

The patient’s partner has tested negative but remains in hospital for observation. A third person from the group has also been moved to hospital “out of an abundance of caution”, while a fourth continues to isolate at home under daily checks.

A drone view of the cruise ship MV Hondius, carrying passengers suspected of having cases of hantavirus on board. (File Photo)
A drone view of the cruise ship MV Hondius, carrying passengers suspected of having cases of hantavirus on board. (File Photo)

All four individuals had been on board the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, where the outbreak occurred. They arrived in Victoria on 10 May and were placed in quarantine despite showing no symptoms at the time.

Officials said the quarantine period is at least 21 days, while the World Health Organization recommends up to 42 days.

Since April, three people who were on the same ship – a Dutch couple and a German woman – have died from suspected hantavirus infections.

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“Clearly this is not what we hoped for, but it is what we planned for,” Henry said. Authorities said further test results are expected soon and monitoring continues.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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