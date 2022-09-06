scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10

The brothers are suspected of murdering 10 people and wounding 18 more in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in one of the deadliest attacks in Canada's modern history.

This combination of images shows Damien Sanderson, left, and his brother Myles Sanderson. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP, File)

Canada’s largest manhunt extended into its third day on Tuesday with hundreds of officers searching for the lone surviving suspect in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people on Sunday, roiling a country where mass violence is rare.

Myles Sanderson, 30, remained on the loose and possibly injured, police said, after they found his brother Damien Sanderson, 31, dead in a grassy area of the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan on Monday.

The brothers are suspected of murdering 10 people and wounding 18 more in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in one of the deadliest attacks in Canada’s modern history.

Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

Hundreds of police officers were searching for Myles Sanderson, who was considered armed and dangerous, said Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who has been briefing reporters.

Sanderson had previous run-ins with the law, and has been wanted since May when he stopped meeting his parole officer after serving a sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats, CBC News reported.

Police said they were investigating whether Sanderson may also have killed his brother, and could have sustained injuries that might cause him to seek medical attention.

Advertisement

Police had yet to offer details about the victims except they were men and women spanning a wide range of ages.

People from the area said a mother of two, a 77-year-old widower and a first responder were among the victims.

Some First Nation leaders connected the killings with drug use, though police have yet to identify drugs or alcohol as a factor.

Advertisement

In an unrelated incident that has further rattled the province, police in Saskatchewan said on Monday they were investigating reports of a shooting on Witchekan Lake First Nation and warned the public that several armed suspects were at large.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 11:53:18 am
Next Story

New Titanic footage heralds next stage in deep-sea tourism

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Cyrus Mistry's funeral at Worli crematorium today

Cyrus Mistry's funeral at Worli crematorium today

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota
Kerala CPI firebrand

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court
Navlakha denied bail

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court

What to expect from Apple’s big iPhone 14 event tomorrow

What to expect from Apple’s big iPhone 14 event tomorrow

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

How to do a digital detox without unplugging completely

How to do a digital detox without unplugging completely

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement