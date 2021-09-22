scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Canada extends ban on commercial and private passenger flights from India

Travelers eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from India once the restriction on direct flights expires.


September 22, 2021 10:35:39 am
Canada is extends restrictions on all direct commercial and private flights from India. (Representational)

Canada is extending restrictions on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until Sept. 26, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Travelers eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from India once the restriction on direct flights expires, provided they have a proof of a negative Covid-19 molecular test, according to the statement.

