Canada extends ban on commercial and private passenger flights from India

Canada is extending restrictions on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until Sept. 26, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Travelers eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from India once the restriction on direct flights expires, provided they have a proof of a negative Covid-19 molecular test, according to the statement.
