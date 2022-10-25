scorecardresearch
Canada’s environment department issues pollution warning due to Diwali firecrackers, drops it hours later

Local media said that questions were raised online as to why Diwali was singled out while crackers are burst for other festivals like Canada Day and Victoria Day.

Canada's department of environment and climate change issued a pollution warning “due to deteriorating air quality because of Diwali fireworks,” before removing it after a few hours. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Canada’s department of environment and climate change Monday issued a pollution warning “due to deteriorating air quality because of Diwali fireworks,” before removing it  a few hours later, reported local media.

In a statement issued on the official website, the agency said: “High levels of air pollution are expected this evening into the overnight hours. A special air quality statement is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality as a result of fireworks for Diwali.”

“Light winds and stagnating weather conditions are expected to contribute to increasing levels of air pollution. Air quality may deteriorate if the smoke from fireworks remains at or descends to ground level,” it added.

However, a revised statement issued hours later said: “A special air quality statement is in place as air quality is expected to deteriorate this evening due to meteorological conditions common at this time of year. Light winds and stagnating weather conditions are expected to contribute to increasing levels of air pollution.”

The initial statement, meant for Toronto, said that Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, and surrounding areas are likely to be affected. It added that senior citizens, people with asthma and any other sensitivity to smoke should take measures to reduce exposure.

immigration image

The CBC News report said that questions were raised online as to why Diwali was singled out while crackers are burst for other festivals like Canada Day and Victoria Day. However, the agency is yet to clarify why the notice was issued on Diwali, in particular.

“Genuine question: Has anyone ever seen this type of warning for Canada Day fireworks?,” asked PhD student Natasha Goel on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the alert.

“I think this is just a constant reminder that a lot of embracing diversity in Canada is just performative and at times that you can still feel singled out. Diwali is just a really special holiday. It’s supposed to be a lot of fun,” the report quoted Goel as saying.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 02:54:30 pm
