Canada decriminalises consumption of cannabis; here is all you need to know

The law is featured in a way, according to the government, to keep young people from using pot. (Express photo) The law is featured in a way, according to the government, to keep young people from using pot. (Express photo)

The Cannabis law passed by Canada’s parliament makes it the second country after Uruguay to legalise the consumption of recreational marijuana. The law, which will be operational from Wednesday, has, however, put certain conditions for its use. Here is everything you need to know about the new Cannabis law.

Who all can consume: According to the Justice Department, the legal age to consume the drug federally is 18 years but some provinces, like Quebec, have chosen to set it at 19 and still plans to increase it to 21. The Justice Department says the age restrictions are in keeping with, “a strict legal framework for controlling the production, distribution, sale, and possession of pot.”

So what is legal? Adults can consume and share amongst themselves up to 30 gm of cannabis, dried or its equivalent in non-dried form. It is legal to buy fresh cannabis and cannabis oil from a provincially-licensed retailer, or online from a federally-licensed producer.

Advertising marijuana and selling pot: The law prohibits advertising marijuana and selling pot through a vending machine or self-service display. It pertains to restrict packaging or labelling of a product to make it “appealing” to the youth. Promoting weed is forbidden “except in narrow circumstances where young people could not see the promotion,” says the Justice Department. Those convicted will be penalised with a fine of up to $5 million or three years in prison.

Penalties: The Justice Department said that the Cannabis Act ‘creates two new criminal offences, with maximum penalties of 14 years in jail, for giving or selling cannabis to youth, and using a youth to commit a cannabis-related offence.’

Only in the country: It is illegal to carry cannabis across Canada’s international borders including places where it’s legal, such as the Netherlands.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd