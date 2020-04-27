Canada Coronavirus Tracker: Region-wise Cases, Deaths and Recovered

Canada Covid-19 Tracker : Ambulance attendants transport a resident from Centre d’hebergement Yvon-Brunet, a seniors’ long-term care centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Montreal, Quebec, Canada April 18, 2020. (Reuters) Canada Covid-19: Ambulance attendants transport a resident from Centre d’hebergement Yvon-Brunet, a seniors’ long-term care centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Montreal, Quebec, Canada April 18, 2020. (Reuters)

Canada Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker: Canada has reported 46,895 cases of coronavirus so far, and 2,560 deaths. As many as 17,321 people have recovered from the infection. Over 2.97 million people across the world have been infected by the novel coronavirus and more than 2,07,000 people have died due to the virus.

As of April 27, there are around 27,014 active cases in Canada, out of which 98 per cent (26,457) have mild condition and 2 per cent (557) are serious or critical.

Canada’s top medical official Sunday said that she was encouraged by the slowing coronavirus death toll, while PM Justin Trudeau said isolation measures should remain for long in order to fight the outbreak, Reuters reported. The death toll in Canada increased by 5.9 per cent, less than 10 per cent for the seventh straight day. It was the lowest day-on day increase seen in last week since the toll jumped by 12 per cent on April 19.

Some provinces have announced plans to reopen their economies gradually, by insisting on social distancing and protective equipment in workplaces. The most populous province of Canada, Ontario, said Monday that all publicly funded schools will remain closed until May 31 to keep students and staff safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ontario Education Minister said the decision was based on advice from medical experts, and that the school closure could be further extended.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had earlier said that plans to restart the economies of Canadian provinces do not depend on presuming people who become infected with coronavirus develop immunity to it, Reuters reported.

“I don’t believe there are any plans that hinge on certain people being immune to COVID-19,” Trudeau said in his daily briefing in Ottawa. He said that provincial plans focus on preventing the spread through social distancing and protective equipment in workplaces.

Earlier in March, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus, after she returned from a trip to London.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Total Cases Tally in Canada Region-wise breakdown

Number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada, by province or territory. (Source: Statista) Number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada, by province or territory. (Source: Statista)

Around 80 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in Canada have been reported from Quebec (24,107) and Ontario (14,432). Alberta has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases, nearly 4,480, followed by British Columbia where 1,948 confirmed cases have been reported.

Nova Scotia has 873 coronavirus cases, Saskatchewan has 353 cases, Manitoba has 260 cases, Newfoundland and Labrador has 258 confirmed cases. New Brunswick has as many as 118 cases, Prince Edward Island has 26 cases, Yukon has 11 cases and Northwest Territories has 5 cases.

Nunavut has not reported any case of coronavirus so far. At least 13 repatriated travellers have been reported to have been infected from the virus.