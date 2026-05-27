Canada seals LNG export deal with Germany in push beyond US energy trade

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has reached a deal to export liquefied natural gas to Germany from a planned Pacific Coast terminal, an official familiar with the matter said Tuesday. The official confirmed Canada will sign the agreement with Germany’s SEFE group, which stands for Securing Energy for Europe, from the proposed KSI Lisims export facility on the coast of British Columbia.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak ahead of Wednesday’s announcement. They said up to 1 million metric tons (1.1 million US tons) of liquefied natural gas per year will be exported. Prime Minister Mark Carney has set a goal to double non-U.S. trade in a decade. Oil and gas-rich Canada exports almost all of energy oil and gas to the U.S. currently.