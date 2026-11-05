‘Can we do a spin’: Fox News anchor caught on hot mic during Midterms coverage

As Democrats swept the US Senate elections and viewers followed the results closely on television, Fox News anchor Bret Baier was caught on camera asking, “Can we do a spin?” The awkward moment has since gone viral on social media.

As Bill Hemmer, the co-anchor of the show, explained how Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed was sweeping the polls in Michigan, Baier asked, “Can we do a spin?” Hemmer looked awkward, and the camera panned to Baier’s desk. Baier quickly realised his slip and remarked wittily, “Oh! I guess we are on TV now,” prompting laughter among fellow anchors.

The short clip quickly went viral online. Baier later explained that he was addressing co-anchor Hemmer, who had been monitoring results during the broadcast. Baier responded online: “That was to Bill Hemmer. A spin on the board with Bill to see the various races that were outstanding. Thanks.”