‘Can we do a spin’: Fox News anchor caught on hot mic during Midterms coverage

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As Democrats swept the US Senate elections and viewers followed the results closely on television, Fox News anchor Bret Baier was caught on camera asking, “Can we do a spin?” The awkward moment has since gone viral on social media.
As Bill Hemmer, the co-anchor of the show, explained how Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed was sweeping the polls in Michigan, Baier asked, “Can we do a spin?” Hemmer looked awkward, and the camera panned to Baier’s desk. Baier quickly realised his slip and remarked wittily, “Oh! I guess we are on TV now,” prompting laughter among fellow anchors.
The short clip quickly went viral online. Baier later explained that he was addressing co-anchor Hemmer, who had been monitoring results during the broadcast. Baier responded online: “That was to Bill Hemmer. A spin on the board with Bill to see the various races that were outstanding. Thanks.”
Asked what “spin on the board” meant, Baier was quoted by People as saying: “It means a spin on the board that Bill Hemmer controls looking at different states that had votes coming in. ‘A spin on the board’ means show Michigan, Maine, Iowa. The states that are remaining at that time.”
That was to Bill Hemmer. A spin on the board with Bill to see the various races that were outstanding. Thanks.
— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 4, 2026
Abdul El-Sayed made history by winning the Michigan seat in the 2026 US midterm elections and is set to become the country’s first Muslim Senator. An outspoken critic of Israel, El-Sayed defeated Republican candidate and former Representative Mike Rogers in a tightly contested and closely watched campaign. President Donald Trump had even described him as a “jihadist lunatic.”
El-Sayed, whose full name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, responded to Trump’s emphasis on his middle name and religious identity by saying: “I’ll be Senator Mohamed to you, bro.”
The Democrats’ resounding sweep is a big blow to Trump’s trade policies. However, trade and legal experts said on Wednesday that the newly elected representatives will be unable to override his veto on any vote to overturn his tariffs or rescind trade authorities. The 54 seats won by the Democrats give them a chance to use their authority over Republican government agency funding to seek concessions from Trump on trade and other issues.