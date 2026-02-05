Camels in Saudi Arabia get passport identification: Here’s what it means

Saudi Arabia has launched a project aimed at developing the country’s camel sector. The Camel Passport initiative was introduced in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

What is the Camel Passport project

The project aims to regulate, improve and enhance the camel market both locally and internationally. The Vice Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Eng. Mansour Almushaiti, launched the initiative as part of efforts to support the sustainability of the sector.

What will the Camel Passport include

According to a statement released by MEWA, the camels will be issued an accredited identification document that verifies the health and regulatory data of each camel in the country. The image shared on the official social media handle of the ministry depicted a green-colour passport with the likeness of a camel on the cover along with the Kingdom’s Coat of Arms.