Camels in Saudi Arabia get passport identification: Here’s what it means

The new identification document will have a detailed vaccination record and health profile of each camel in the country.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 11:01 PM IST
camels gets passport in Saudi ArabiaThe Camel Passport initiative was introduced in line with Saudi Vision 2030.(Credits: Unsplash)
Saudi Arabia has launched a project aimed at developing the country’s camel sector. The Camel Passport initiative was introduced in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

What is the Camel Passport project

The project aims to regulate, improve and enhance the camel market both locally and internationally. The Vice Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Eng. Mansour Almushaiti, launched the initiative as part of efforts to support the sustainability of the sector.

What will the Camel Passport include

According to a statement released by MEWA, the camels will be issued an accredited identification document that verifies the health and regulatory data of each camel in the country. The image shared on the official social media handle of the ministry depicted a green-colour passport with the likeness of a camel on the cover along with the Kingdom’s Coat of Arms.

Camel passport key features

  1. One of the key features of the new identification document is its detailed vaccination record and health profile, which will help monitor diseases.
  2. The camel passport will have a microchip number, passport number, the camel’s name, date of birth, breed, sex, colour, place of birth, and date and place of issuance.
  3. It will also have the photographs of the animal from both sides to ensure accurate identification.

Why Saudi Arabia is launching Camel Passport

The programme also aims to regulate the camel market and improve livestock management.

It is expected to authorise camel sales, logistics and legal documentation, providing owners proof of ownership and ensuring transparency regarding owners’ rights within the industry.

As part of the data collection process, camels will be registered according to their sex, age, breed and colour. The information gathered will be used to track breed performance and improve regional breeding initiatives.

