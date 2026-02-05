Camels in Saudi Arabia get passport identification: Here’s what it means

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Saudi Arabia has launched a project aimed at developing the country’s camel sector. The Camel Passport initiative was introduced in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
The project aims to regulate, improve and enhance the camel market both locally and internationally. The Vice Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Eng. Mansour Almushaiti, launched the initiative as part of efforts to support the sustainability of the sector.
According to a statement released by MEWA, the camels will be issued an accredited identification document that verifies the health and regulatory data of each camel in the country. The image shared on the official social media handle of the ministry depicted a green-colour passport with the likeness of a camel on the cover along with the Kingdom’s Coat of Arms.
معالي نائب الوزير يدشّن جواز سفر الإبل، بهدف رفع كفاءة الإنتاجية في القطاع، وبناء قاعدة مرجعية للإبل. pic.twitter.com/iC1Qeq1bUs
— وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة (@MEWA_KSA) February 3, 2026
The programme also aims to regulate the camel market and improve livestock management.
It is expected to authorise camel sales, logistics and legal documentation, providing owners proof of ownership and ensuring transparency regarding owners’ rights within the industry.
As part of the data collection process, camels will be registered according to their sex, age, breed and colour. The information gathered will be used to track breed performance and improve regional breeding initiatives.
