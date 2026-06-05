Cambridge scientists develop first ‘AI vaccine’ against coronaviruses. Here’s how it works

A “fundamentally new” type of vaccine that could protect against all coronaviruses, large swathes of viruses and prevent pandemics has been engineered using Artificial intelligence, says a research team at the University of Cambridge.
It is the first time a vaccine’s key component has been designed entirely by AI and then trialled on people.
“We’re always behind,” said Prof Jonathan Heeney, from the University of Cambridge, adding, “what we’re trying to do is get ahead of the curve.”
Artificial Intelligence has been used to engineer a vaccine that can protect from all variants of coronavirus.
How Cambridge used AI?
University of Cambridge researchers used AI in the first stages to analyse genetic codes that had been recorded. The AI then designed a “super-antigen” that could train immune systems in a manner that can protect against a wide family of viruses and keep up with mutations or new infections from animals to people.
The trials with 39 people were designed to assess the safety of the vaccine. The findings detailed in the Journal of Infection said the impact on the immune system was “modest.” It generated excitement and the next trial with 200 people will give a better understanding.
The work is in its early stages and the team is working on developing separate vaccines that could similarly tackle flu and Ebola; the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is being caused by a species for which no vaccine has been developed yet. They are performing animal research on universal seasonal flu vaccines that would not need to be updated every year.
Prof Marian Knight, scientific director for the National Institute for Health and Care Research, said: “The remarkable success of this AI-designed ‘super-antigen’ trial marks a pivotal leap forward in our ability to deliver broad, lasting viral protection.”
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How do vaccines work?
Vaccines work by teaching our bodies to spot infection and increase our chances of fighting the virus off. However, viruses are adept at mutating, changing their appearance and thus vaccines can go out of date soon. They need to be regularly updated.
Vaccine development is a complex process. The first stage involves the identification of an antigen or any substance that the immune system recognises as a threat or foreign marker. It is then followed by identifying substances that can help our immune response and lastly the researchers have to design systems to administer the antigens efficiently. The process can span 5-10 years.
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