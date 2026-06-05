Cambridge scientists develop first ‘AI vaccine’ against coronaviruses. Here’s how it works

Artificial intelligence was used to create a vaccine that can prevent and protect from various coronavirus variants.

A “fundamentally new” type of vaccine that could protect against all coronaviruses, large swathes of viruses and prevent pandemics has been engineered using Artificial intelligence, says a research team at the University of Cambridge.

It is the first time a vaccine’s key component has been designed entirely by AI and then trialled on people.

“We’re always behind,” said Prof Jonathan Heeney, from the University of Cambridge, adding, “what we’re trying to do is get ahead of the curve.”

Artificial Intelligence has been used to engineer a vaccine that can protect from all variants of coronavirus. Artificial Intelligence has been used to engineer a vaccine that can protect from all variants of coronavirus.

How Cambridge used AI?

University of Cambridge researchers used AI in the first stages to analyse genetic codes that had been recorded. The AI then designed a “super-antigen” that could train immune systems in a manner that can protect against a wide family of viruses and keep up with mutations or new infections from animals to people.