Gunman sprays over 60 rounds of bullets at vehicles near Boston, wounding two

A 46-year-old man armed with an assault-style rifle opened fire on passing vehicleson a busy road in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The attack, which took place close to the Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, left two people injured.
The man, identified as Tyler Brown of Boston, was shot by a state trooper and a former Marine, authorities said, according to the Associated Press.
The shooting took place along a heavily travelled road near the Charles River. According to the AP report, prosecutors and Massachusetts State Police said the suspect walked down the roadway while firing randomly at passing cars.
Prosecutors said Brown fired more than 60 rounds during the attack. At least a dozen vehicles, including a state police cruiser, were hit by bullets.
Motorists fled from their vehicles as gunfire erupted. Some drivers abandoned their cars on the road, while others hid underneath vehicles for safety, the AP reported.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, quoted by the AP, said, “While people were jumping from their cars, scattering in various directions … both that trooper and that civilian, rather than going in one direction, went toward the suspect with their weapons to try to end that situation.”
Two counts of armed assault with murder intent
Brown was shot multiple times in the extremities but he survived, prosecutors said. He is expected to face charges including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and several firearm-related offences.
Story continues below this ad
Ryan said investigators found no evidence linking Brown to the victims targeted in the shooting. She also called for tougher penalties for people who fire weapons recklessly in public places.
Brown was not medically fit to appear in court for arraignment on Tuesday, the AP reported. The Committee for Public Counsel Services was appointed to represent him.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More