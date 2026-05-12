Gunman sprays over 60 rounds of bullets at vehicles near Boston, wounding two

A member of the State Police bends to pick up a gun on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Mass., Monday. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP)

A 46-year-old man armed with an assault-style rifle opened fire on passing vehicles on a busy road in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The attack, which took place close to the Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, left two people injured.

The man, identified as Tyler Brown of Boston, was shot by a state trooper and a former Marine, authorities said, according to the Associated Press.

The shooting took place along a heavily travelled road near the Charles River. According to the AP report, prosecutors and Massachusetts State Police said the suspect walked down the roadway while firing randomly at passing cars.