California shooting: Six, including gunman, dead

An unidentified gunman killed five people, before turning the gun on himself, in Bakersfield, California on Wednesday police said. The shooter first targeted his wife, and then a man at a trucking company in Bakersfield, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said, news agency Reuters reported.

He then chased another man from the trucking company before he shot and killed him in front of a nearby sports store. The gunman later killed two men at a residence. The shooter commandeered a vehicle with a woman and a child inside. They made it out safely and were able to escape from the vehicle, Youngblood said. They were “unharmed.”

The man then drove to a highway where he was confronted by a deputy. When confronted, he turned the gun on himself and killed himself, reported WP TV.

Reuters reported the police recovered a pistol at the scene. According to AP, except for the gunman’s wife, there was no immediate word on how the victims might have been related. Authorities were working to determine “why this started and why so many players were involved and the connection because obviously these are not random shootings,” Youngblood said.

