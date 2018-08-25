California shooting: One teen killed another injured, police arrest 2 suspects

The Fairfield Police Department reports the shooting occurred near Armijo High School Friday. (Representational photo) The Fairfield Police Department reports the shooting occurred near Armijo High School Friday. (Representational photo)

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old critically wounded when a gun battle broke out near a Northern California high school. The Fairfield Police Department reports the shooting occurred near Armijo High School Friday.

Officers say the shooting took place during what they described as a battle between two groups. As officers arrived, the two suspects fled, with police saying one of them ran to the high school gym. Officers quickly arrested the suspect and locked down the school. They said no one on campus was hurt.

Armijo High School was locked down as a precaution. But police say those on campus were safe. Authorities arranged a nearby meeting place for parents to pick up their children while authorities continued to investigate.

No further details on the shooting or the suspects were immediately released.

