California Half Moon Bay mass shootings: Here’s what we know about the shooter

A 67-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal mass shooting in California’s Half Moon Bay late on Monday. The man gunned down 7 people and critically injured another in shootings in two locations, about a mile apart, in the coastal city south of San Francisco. The shooting comes days after the killing of 11 people in the Monterey Park mass shooting in southern California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on Twitter that he was informed of the tragedy while visiting the kin of the victims of the Monterey Park in a hospital. “Tragedy upon tragedy,” he wrote.

What we know of the suspect

Police identified the suspect as Chunli Zhao and local media has described him as a “disgruntled farm worker.” He was arrested while sitting in a car in a police station parking lot, presumably on his way to turn himself in.

Videos of the arrest showed a uniformed policeman and two men in plainclothes approaching the suspect with guns drawn. They tackled the suspect, wearing a red shirt, a grey fleece overcoat and blue jeans, to the ground and patted him down to check for weapons before taking him in.

A mass shooting suspect is taken down by police after 7 people are shot to death in #HalfMoonBay today. Hours later, another deadly mass shooting in #Oakland where 8 people are shot, one fatally. The urgent calls for action. Tonight at 11 from ABC7 https://t.co/2n3gKCreut pic.twitter.com/pUdXITgvWV — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 24, 2023

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said that a semi-automatic handgun was found in the suspect’s car, and that he is cooperating with the police, as per a report in the news agency Reuters. A motive is yet to be established. The sheriff said that the description of car and license plate were already circulating among law enforcement when a deputy spotted the car in the parking lot.

A woman who witnessed the arrest told reporters on the scene that she had gone to the station to find out about more about the shooting in her community. “I came down here to find out what I could about the situation and why this happened and I hadn’t expected to get quite that close to it,” she said, as per a Reuters report. “It was a little too close for my comfort.”

A New York Times reporter said that the suspect’s home has been swarmed by police and that no movement is being allowed in or out of the neighbourhood.

A press release issued by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office reads as follows:

Half Moon Bay – Today, at 2.22 pm, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 12700 block of San Mateo Road (SR-92) in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

Upon arrival deputies located four (4) victims deceased with gunshot wounds. A fifth victim, also suffering from gunshot wounds, was transported to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was not immediately located.

Shortly thereafter, three (3) additional victims were also located, deceased with gunshot wounds at a separate shooting scene in the 2100 block of Cabrillo Highway South. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident. At 4.40 pm, Zhao was located in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office Half Moon Bay Police Substation by a Sheriff’s Deputy. Zhao was taken into custody without incident and a weapon was located in his vehicle. Zhao is believed to have acted alone. There is no further threat to the community.

“This is a devasting tragedy for this community and the many families touched by this unspeakable act of violence,” said Sheriff Christina Corpus.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Deschler at 1-800-547- 2700. We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

A family reunification center has been set up at the IDES Hall, 735 Main St., Half Moon Bay.