California: Four killed in shooting on Halloween night

Four people were killed and several others wounded on Friday in a shooting in northern California on Halloween night, reported AP. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is working with the police department in the city of Orinda, where the shooting took place.

Advertising

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene.

Video also showed police talking to people who appeared injured.

This is a developing story. More updates awaited