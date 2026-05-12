Why Japanese snacks are turning black and white: The 2026 ‘Ink-flation’ crisis explained

Japan’s largest snackmaker, Calbee, is temporarily replacing its brightly coloured packaging with black-and-white designs after supply disruptions linked to the US-Iran conflict, which has led to shortages of key ink ingredients, The Guardian reported.
Known for its vividly packaged potato chips and snacks, the company said 14 of its products will shift to monochrome packaging by the end of May. The move comes as supplies of naphtha, a petroleum-derived raw material used in printing ink, have become unstable following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global oil supplies.
Calbee also mentioned that the decision was prompted by the uncertainty in the supply of “certain raw materials” due to the war, as reported by The Guardian.
Manufacturers in Japan impacted
Japan depends heavily on the Middle East for energy imports, with around 40 per cent of the country’s naphtha consumption sourced from the region. The disruption has prompted concerns among manufacturers that rely on petroleum-based materials for packaging, plastics, and chemicals.
A staff member adds stock of Calbee potato chips to a shelf at a confectionery speciality store in Tokyo, Japan. (REUTERS)
The development has drawn significant attention in Japan, where companies are already grappling with rising input costs and supply chain uncertainties. Earlier this year, a temporary halt in production of another popular crisps brand due to difficulties in procuring heavy oil had triggered a brief consumer panic.
‘Adequate supplies of naptha ink ingredient secured’
Responding to concerns, senior government spokesperson Kei Sato said Japan has sufficient reserves and is diversifying import routes to maintain supplies.
“Adequate supplies of the naptha ink ingredient have been secured for important functions in Japan. We are working with major corporations to ensure naptha is imported by routes other than through the Strait of Hormuz,” Sato said in remarks broadcast as an emergency bulletin by some television networks.
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“We have not received any reports of immediate supply disruption for printing ink or naphtha and recognise that Japan as a whole has secured the quantities required”, he added, as mentioned in The Guardian.
Founded in Hiroshima in 1949, as the city was rebuilding after the atomic bombing, Calbee has grown into one of the world’s leading snack manufacturers, with products sold across Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company acquired the UK-based Seabrook Crisps in 2018.
Calbee reported sales of 322.5 billion yen (about $2.04 billion) in 2025. Its shares fell more than 1 per cent following the announcement, even as Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 closed higher overall.
Express Quiz: QUIZ: Calbee goes monochrome — how closely have you followed this story?
5 QUESTIONS · 3 OPTIONS EACH · NO TIMER
QUESTION 1 OF 5
How many Calbee products will switch to monochrome packaging by the end of May?
DID YOU KNOW
Calbee said 14 of its products will shift to monochrome packaging by the end of May, replacing its signature brightly coloured designs.
QUESTION 2 OF 5
Which petroleum-derived raw material — used in printing ink — has become unstable in supply?
DID YOU KNOW
Naphtha, a petroleum-derived raw material used in printing ink, has seen unstable supply following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
QUESTION 3 OF 5
Roughly what share of Japan's naphtha consumption is sourced from the Middle East?
DID YOU KNOW
Japan depends heavily on the Middle East for energy imports, with around 40 per cent of its naphtha consumption sourced from the region.
QUESTION 4 OF 5
Which Japanese city is Calbee's birthplace, where it was founded in 1949 as the city rebuilt after the atomic bombing?
DID YOU KNOW
Calbee was founded in Hiroshima in 1949, as the city was rebuilding after the atomic bombing, and has since grown into one of the world's leading snack manufacturers.
QUESTION 5 OF 5
Which UK crisps brand did Calbee acquire in 2018?
DID YOU KNOW
Calbee acquired the UK-based Seabrook Crisps in 2018, expanding its footprint across Europe.
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