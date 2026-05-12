Why Japanese snacks are turning black and white: The 2026 ‘Ink-flation’ crisis explained

Calbee potato chips on display at a confectionery speciality store in Tokyo, Japan, May 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

Japan’s largest snackmaker, Calbee, is temporarily replacing its brightly coloured packaging with black-and-white designs after supply disruptions linked to the US-Iran conflict, which has led to shortages of key ink ingredients, The Guardian reported.

Known for its vividly packaged potato chips and snacks, the company said 14 of its products will shift to monochrome packaging by the end of May. The move comes as supplies of naphtha, a petroleum-derived raw material used in printing ink, have become unstable following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global oil supplies.

Calbee also mentioned that the decision was prompted by the uncertainty in the supply of “certain raw materials” due to the war, as reported by The Guardian.