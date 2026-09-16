TikTok founder Zhang Yiming becomes Asia’s richest person, overtakes Adani: Top 20

The latest rankings have placed Zhang Yiming ahead of Gautam Adani on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (AI-generated image)

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has become Asia’s richest person for the first time, overtaking Indian billionaire Gautam Adani as his fortune crossed $105 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His fortune has increased more than eightfold from $13 billion in March 2019, when Bloomberg began tracking his wealth, boosted by the higher valuation of ByteDance and growing investor interest in its AI products, including Doubao and Seedance.

The latest rankings have placed Zhang ahead of Adani on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, highlighting the growing influence of AI and consumer platforms on Asian billionaire fortunes and wealth rankings.

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How Zhang built his fortune

Zhang’s wealth is closely tied to TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, which over time has emerged as one of the world’s biggest social media platforms.