BAPS in France: City mayor praises organisation for interfaith work

Bussy-Saint-Georges Mayor Yann Dubosc has praised BAPS for its transparent engagement with the city and its role in the Esplanade of Religions and Cultures.

A global socio-spiritual Hindu denomination, BAPS has been associated with the French city of Bussy-Saint-Georges for a cultural program. Recently, the city’s mayor, Yann Dubosc, has praised the organisation for its transparent and positive engagement with Paris for more than ten years.

Reflecting on the association, Dubosc said regular dialogue and greater understanding had strengthened the relationship between the two parties. He described BAPS as a trusted part of the city’s diverse religious and cultural community.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is located on the Esplanade of Religions and Cultures in Bussy-Saint-Georges, alongside two Buddhist pagodas, a synagogue and a mosque.