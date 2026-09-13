BAPS in France: City mayor praises organisation for interfaith work

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A global socio-spiritual Hindu denomination, BAPS has been associated with the French city of Bussy-Saint-Georges for a cultural program. Recently, the city’s mayor, Yann Dubosc, has praised the organisation for its transparent and positive engagement with Paris for more than ten years.
Reflecting on the association, Dubosc said regular dialogue and greater understanding had strengthened the relationship between the two parties. He described BAPS as a trusted part of the city’s diverse religious and cultural community.
The BAPS Hindu Mandir is located on the Esplanade of Religions and Cultures in Bussy-Saint-Georges, alongside two Buddhist pagodas, a synagogue and a mosque.
Mayor Yann Dubosc said the Mandir reflects the city’s identity and its commitment to peaceful coexistence. He said the project was developed openly and transparently, with information shared through the press and social media.
BAPS has also become an active member of the interfaith body at the esplanade. The organisation presided over the body in 2023 and continues to participate in its activities, while local Protestant representatives have also expressed appreciation for BAPS.
Over the years, BAPS has become an active and trusted member of the Esplanade of Religions and Cultures, Mayor Yann Dubosc said. He noted that the organisation presided over the interfaith body in 2023 and continues to participate in its activities. He also referred to the appreciation expressed by the local Protestant community.
Recalling his meeting with BAPS swamis at the Town Hall in 2023, Dubosc described their conduct as respectful and cordial. He also praised the dignity and calm shown by the BAPS community, saying the relationship reflected years of interaction between BAPS, the city administration and local interfaith representatives.
Dubosc also highlighted the 12-day cultural festival associated with the Mandir, which attracted tens of thousands of visitors from 41 countries. He thanked nearly 3,000 volunteers involved in the Mandir and festival, and said values of forgiveness, mutual support and solidarity had contributed to a more harmonious society.
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