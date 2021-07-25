scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Must Read

Bus swerves off road in Croatia; 10 killed, 30 injured

The crash happened early morning near the town of Slavonski Brod on the highway between Zagreb and the Serbian border.

By: PTI | Zagreb |
July 25, 2021 2:01:00 pm
Police say the injured have been transferred to the hospital in Slavonski Brod.

A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday, killing 10 people and injuring at least 30 others, police said.

The crash happened at around 6 am (0400 GMT; 12 am EDT) near the town of Slavonski Brod on the highway between the capital, Zagreb, and the Serbian border. The bus could be seen on its side in the grass near the edge of the road.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Police said the bus had Kosovo licence plates. They say the injured have been transferred to the hospital in Slavonski Brod. No further details were immediately available.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 25: Latest News

Advertisement