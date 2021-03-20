scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Latest news

Bus crash in central Sri Lanka kills 13 people, injures 31

The driver's negligence caused an accident was demonstrated by an initial investigation. Whether the driver survived was not immediately clear. More than 70 passengers on the bus reported to the local media.

By: AP | Colombo |
Updated: March 20, 2021 12:24:25 pm
On Saturday, about 240 kilometres east of Colombo Sri Lanka, a passenge bus plunged off the road into the precipice near the town of Passara, killing 13 people and injuring 30. (Representational)

A passenger bus plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka on Saturday, killing 13 people and injuring more than 30.

Police said the bus fell into a precipice near the town of Passara, about 240 kilometres east of Colombo, its stated destination.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said, an initial investigation showed the negligence of the driver caused the accident. It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver survived.

Local media reported over 70 passengers were on the bus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 20: Latest News

Advertisement
X