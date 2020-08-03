scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 03, 2020
Top News

Burger King worker shot dead in Orlando over delay in food order: Sheriff

Authorities said the shooter is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

By: AP | Florida, Orlando | Published: August 3, 2020 9:30:51 am
Burger King worker shot, killed in waiting dispute: Sheriff Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.(Representational Image)

Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter in a news release Sunday as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes. Authorities said he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Saturday night shooting followed a confrontation between Joshua and a woman over the length of time it took for a drive-through food order to be completed.

The woman was refunded her money, then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes, authorities said. After a scuffle, deputies say Joshua was shot in the parking lot and later died at a hospital.

Jail records Sunday did not list an attorney for Rodriguez Tormes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 03: Latest News

Advertisement