Why Buddhist organisations in Sikkim want to stop Nepali film Kabaddi 4’s release

Buddhist organisations in Sikkim have urged authorities to not release Nepali film Kabaddi 4, already the centre of controversy in its home country, in the state.

According to reports, the Sikkim Lama Association said it will speak with Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang to stop the June 17 release in Gangtok and Namchi. They have also decided to write a letter to the state minister for culture demanding the same.

Addressing a press conference in Gangtok, Sikkimese Buddhist cleric Ondi Pinto said that if the film is released, the lamas will take to the streets and “if the hall is vandalised, we will not be held responsible”.

Pinto said that the character of Lama, played by Dayhang Rai in the film Kabaddi 4, has attacked the faith of all Lamas. “Indeed, an injustice has been done to Buddhism and to the monks. It is necessary for everyone to raise their voice against it. We want that the dispute should be resolved in Nepal as well,” he was quoted as saying by Himal Sanchar.

Another controversy surrounds Kabaddi 4

Widespread protests were staged in Kathmandu and the film’s posters were burnt after Kabaddi 4 actress Miruna Magar allegedly slapped a monk who behaved “indecently” with her. 24-year-old monk Phurba Tamang was arrested last week when he touched Magar inappropriately during the film’s promotional event at the Civil Mall in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-11.

Calls to not screen Kabaddi 4 in movie halls mounted as protesters demanded that Tamang be released and Magar tenders an unconditional apology. Soon after, both parties apologised to each other and the case was settled mutually. District Administration Office, Kathmandu released Tamang on a bail bond of Rs 3,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫 (@mirumgr)

However, the film’s producers are still in talks with various Buddhist organisations to ensure Kabaddi 4 sees a smooth run in Sikkim.