Pakistan gangster Uzair Baloch’s brother shot in Karachi, critically injured

The police is investigating possible gang rivalry and personal enmity angles as residents fear a return of gang violence.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 11:51 AM IST
A court convicted Uzair Baloch of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in prison. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)A court convicted Uzair Baloch of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in prison. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
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Zubair Baloch, the brother of Uzair Baloch, a Pakistani gangster and the chief of the defunct People’s Amn Committee, was shot in Pakistan’s Karachi on Thursday evening.

Baloch is reportedly in critical condition. Pak newspaper Dawn said he was shot in his chest and abdomen, and was taken to the city’s Civil Hospital. Two bystanders were also injured in the shooting.

The Dawn report said the shooters – who were on a motorcycle – covered their faces and fled after a shopkeeper returned fire. Syed Asad Raza, a senior cop, said Baloch was outside his home at the time.

Zubair Baloch had reportedly been arrested in 2012 and was released in January last year. The police are investigating the incident from multiple angles, including gang rivalry and personal enmity, reports said.

Residents fear return of gang violence

A social activist from Lyari told Dawn Zubair Baloch joined a “political party” a few months ago and had raised its flags in the area.

The activist also said there were rumours some gangsters who had fled to Dubai and Iran after the ‘Karachi operation’ had returned following the US-Iran war.

Residents are reportedly worried about a possible revival of gang wars.

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Uzair Baloch’s bail pleas rejected in seven cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in March in Pakistan rejected the bail applications of Uzair Baloch in seven cases related to murder, police encounters and possession of explosives.

Uzair Baloch and others were accused of attacking law enforcement personnel with firearms and explosives in 2012 under the jurisdiction of Kalakot police station.

A court convicted Uzair Baloch of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in prison in April 2020.

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Express Global Desk

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