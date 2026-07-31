Pakistan gangster Uzair Baloch’s brother shot in Karachi, critically injured

A court convicted Uzair Baloch of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in prison. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Zubair Baloch, the brother of Uzair Baloch, a Pakistani gangster and the chief of the defunct People’s Amn Committee, was shot in Pakistan’s Karachi on Thursday evening.

Baloch is reportedly in critical condition. Pak newspaper Dawn said he was shot in his chest and abdomen, and was taken to the city’s Civil Hospital. Two bystanders were also injured in the shooting.

The Dawn report said the shooters – who were on a motorcycle – covered their faces and fled after a shopkeeper returned fire. Syed Asad Raza, a senior cop, said Baloch was outside his home at the time.

Zubair Baloch had reportedly been arrested in 2012 and was released in January last year. The police are investigating the incident from multiple angles, including gang rivalry and personal enmity, reports said.