Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘Man in construction suit, gas mask’ is NYPD suspect

Brooklyn subway shooting: At least five people were shot and injured at the subway station during an attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2022 8:44:24 pm
NYC Subway Shooting suspectThis still image provided by WABC shows law enforcement gathering at the scene of a shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Law enforcement sources say five people were shot  at a subway station in Brooklyn. (WABC via AP)

Preliminary information indicates that the suspect behind the shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask, the Associated Press reported. At least five people were shot and injured at the subway station during an attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform and police searching for the shooter.

At least 11 people were being treated at two local hospitals.

Follow |liveBrooklyn subway shooting LIVE updates

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station. A bystander video shows people lying on the subway platform amid what appeared to be small puddles of blood.

Trains servicing the subway station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

White House press secretary Jennifer Rene Psaki said that US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the  shooting. “White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed,” she said in a tweet.

