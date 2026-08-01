Broad Peak avalanche: Rescue briefly paused after 3 bodies recovered, Nirmal Purja among missing

The search for the missing seven of the 10 mountaineers who were caught in an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan was suspended on Friday because of adverse weather conditions.

A team of Pakistani search crews recovered the bodies of the three mountaineers, a day after an avalanche struck the 12th-highest mountain in the world on Thursday.

The 10 mountaineers caught in the avalanche include famed Nepalese climber Nirmal Purja and Nadhira Al Harthy, the first Omani woman to summit Mount Everest. The expedition included climbers from Nepal, Pakistan, Oman, the US and China, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said.

The climbers were swept away roughly at an altitude of around 7,000 metres during ascent of the 8,051-metre mountain.