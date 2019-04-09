British woman detained in Dubai for calling ex-husband’s new wife a ‘horse’ on Facebook

A British woman was prevented from leaving Dubai after her ex-husband’s new wife pressed defamation charges against her for calling her a ‘horse’ in a comment on Facebook years ago.

Advertising

A legal group, Detained in Dubai, said Shahravesh was arrested at Dubai Airport on March 10 as she arrived for her ex-husband’s funeral.

The charges are based on two comments Shahravesh posted in Persian under her ex-husband’s new wedding pictures on Facebook in 2016: “I hope you go under the ground you idiot. Damn you. You left me for this horse,” she allegedly wrote. “You married a horse you idiot”.

Dubai police confirmed a 55-year-old Laleh Shahravesh was being tried for defamation under the UAE’s cybercrime law and said that she had never been held in custody, reported AFP. She had, however, confessed to making the statements and refused attempts to settle the case out of court.

Advertising

The woman’s daughter was allowed to leave the country. UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Monday that Shahravesh “is getting the best possible service” from British diplomats.

The police said that following a complaint by a Portuguese man and his Tunisian wife in 2017, a warrant had been issued requiring to present Sharavesh to the police.

The United Arab Emirates has strict laws about what can be posted online.

Detained in Dubai, which helps people who fall foul of the Gulf state’s legal system, says Shahravesh faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a 50,000-pound ($65,000) fine.

with inputs from AP