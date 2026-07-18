Mother of British Sikh man who killed teenager in England jailed for hiding murder weapon

The mother of a British Sikh man serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing an 18-year-old in southern England has been jailed for helping remove and hide the murder weapon used in the attack, news agency PTI reported, citing UK prosecutors on Friday.

Kiran Kaur, 53, was sentenced to three years in prison by Southampton Crown Court after being convicted of assisting an offender. Prosecutors said she deliberately removed the knife used by her son, Vickrum Digwa, to kill Henry Nowak and took it away from the crime scene in an attempt to obstruct the police investigation.

Mother convicted of helping son evade investigation

“Henry Nowak was just 18 years old when he was murdered by Vickrum Digwa and our thoughts remain with Henry’s family and loved ones, who have endured unimaginable loss,” the report quoted Kelly Newman, senior prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) as saying.