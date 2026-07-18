Mother of British Sikh man who killed teenager in England jailed for hiding murder weapon

While sentencing Kiran Kaur, Justice William Mousley said a responsible parent would have encouraged her son to face the consequences of his actions instead of helping conceal evidence.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Jul 18, 2026 05:02 PM IST
Sikh man UK student murderVickrum Singh Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak in 2025. (Special arrangement)
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The mother of a British Sikh man serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing an 18-year-old in southern England has been jailed for helping remove and hide the murder weapon used in the attack, news agency PTI reported, citing UK prosecutors on Friday.

Kiran Kaur, 53, was sentenced to three years in prison by Southampton Crown Court after being convicted of assisting an offender. Prosecutors said she deliberately removed the knife used by her son, Vickrum Digwa, to kill Henry Nowak and took it away from the crime scene in an attempt to obstruct the police investigation.

Mother convicted of helping son evade investigation

“Henry Nowak was just 18 years old when he was murdered by Vickrum Digwa and our thoughts remain with Henry’s family and loved ones, who have endured unimaginable loss,” the report quoted Kelly Newman, senior prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) as saying.

“Digwa lied to police about Henry after carrying out the senseless act of violence, and in the immediate aftermath, Kiran Kaur chose to help her son by removing the murder weapon in a deliberate attempt to obstruct the investigation and hide crucial evidence,” Newman said.

“Those who seek to help murderers evade justice should be in no doubt that they too will be held accountable for their actions,” she added.

Digwa, 23, stabbed Henry Nowak, 18, to death in Southampton on December 3, 2025. Last month, he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Judge rejects mother’s actions, says she should have done ‘the right thing’

While sentencing Kaur, Justice William Mousley said a responsible parent would have encouraged her son to face the consequences of his actions instead of helping conceal evidence.

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“A responsible parent would have challenged their son over their actions and encouraged them to do the right thing. Instead, you took the knife home and put it with a larger collection of ceremonial and other weapons in your son’s bedroom,” the judge said.

Kirpan defence rejected by court

The case drew widespread attention after Digwa argued during his trial that the weapon used was a kirpan—a ceremonial blade that initiated Sikhs are legally permitted to carry in the UK as an article of faith.

Rejecting any religious justification, Justice Mousley said Sikhism does not permit a kirpan to be carried or used for offensive purposes.

“It is a fundamental principle of Sikhism that any kirpan is worn as a symbol of religious faith and is never to be carried for an offensive purpose,” the judge said.

The verdict prompted British Sikh organisations and several parliamentarians to condemn what they described as the misrepresentation of the kirpan, stressing that no religious protection or justification applied in the case.

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Appeal and related proceedings continue

Legal proceedings against Digwa’s father, Moga Singh, and older brother, Gurpreet, who are accused of aiding and abetting the offence, remain ongoing. Separately, Digwa’s minimum 21-year prison term is under review by the Court of Appeal under the UK’s Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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