Watch: In fiery speech, British Sikh MP demands apology from PM Boris Johnson for ‘racist remarks’

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Britain’s first turbaned Sikh MP, Wednesday demanded an apology from Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his “racist remarks” against Muslim women in the past.

“Mr Speaker, if I decide to wear a turban or you decide to wear a cross, or he decides to wear a kippah or a skullcap, or she decides to wear a hijab or a burqa, does that mean that it is open season for Right Honourable Members of this House to make derogatory and divisive remarks about our appearance?” Dhesi said.

“For those of us who, from a young age, have had to endure and fact up to being called names such as towelhead or Taliban, or to people saying we come from bongo, bongo land, we can appreciate full well the hurt and pain felt by already vulnerable Muslim women when they are described as looking like bank robbers and letterboxes,” Dhesi said, in reference to Johnson’s column in The Daily Telegraph newspaper last year.

“When will the Prime Minister finally apologise for his derogatory and racist remarks?” Dhesi said, to thunderous applause. “Racist remarks which have led to a spike in hate crime.”

“And given the increasing prevalence of such incidents within his party, when will the Prime Minister finally order an inquiry into Islamophobia within the Conservative Party, something which he and his Chancellor promised on national television,” he added.