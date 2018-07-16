British royals release new photos to mark Prince Louis’s christening

Photos provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shows an official photograph to mark the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’ baptism, in London. (Source: AP) Photos provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shows an official photograph to mark the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’ baptism, in London. (Source: AP)

Kensington Palace has released family photos of Prince Louis in the arms of his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the baby boy’s christening. The four official photos were taken at Clarence House in London after Louis was baptized in the chapel at St. James’s Palace on July 9.

(Behind: Left to right) Camilla Parker, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, (Behind: Left to right) Camilla Parker, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle (Front: Left to right) Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis (in Kate’s arms), Princess Charlotte. (Source: AP)

The images, taken by celebrity photographer Matt Holyoak, show Prince William and Kate posing with their three children — Louis, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4 — as well as with their wider family.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince Louis (Source: AP) Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince Louis (Source: AP)

One shows Kate in a garden cuddling and gazing down at Louis, dressed in a frilly cream lace royal christening gown _ a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841. Louis was born April 23.

