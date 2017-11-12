Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
British PM Theresa May under pressure from two sides as Brexit crunch looms

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Environment Secretary Michael Gove have warned May not to waver in the ambition for Britain to be "a fully independent self-governing country,'' the Mail on Sunday newspaper reports

By: AP | London | Published: November 12, 2017 9:01:38 pm
Brexit, British PM Theresa May, Theresa May, Brexit Crunch, Theresa May Brexit, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May (File)
British Prime Minister Theresa May is caught in the high-pressure vise of the Brexit debate as she tries to get a key plank in the government’s plans through Parliament. The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill is set to return this week to the House of Commons, where it faces a flurry of amendments from lawmakers.

Opponents of Britain leaving the EU will try to limit the government’s executive powers and give Parliament a vote on any final deal with the bloc. Meanwhile, Brexit proponents are pressuring May not to compromise in the ongoing divorce negotiations.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reports that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Environment Secretary Michael Gove have warned May not to waver in the ambition for Britain to be “a fully independent self-governing country.”

