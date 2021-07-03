scorecardresearch
British PM Johnson says AstraZeneca’s India Covid shot should be accepted in travel schemes

About 5 million people in Britain are thought to have had the vaccine made by Serum Institute in India, known as Covishield.

By: Reuters | London |
July 3, 2021 7:50:03 am
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he saw no reason why people who received Indian-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines should be left out of vaccine passport schemes after the European Union did not initially recognise it.

“I see no reason at all why the MHRA-approved vaccines should not be recognised as part of the vaccine passports and I’m very confident that that will not prove to be a problem,” Johnson said at a joint news conference with Angela Merkel, referring to Britain’s medicines regulator.

